Orlando will soon be host to one of the largest ever gatherings of reality stars.

Over 100 alumni of The Bachelor, Survivor, Big Brother, Naked and Afraid, and other shows head to Florida this week to participate in Hearts of Reality. During the three-day event, the reality stars will raise funds for Give Kids the World, a children’s charity that grants wishes to children with life-threatening illnesses.

The annual event has raised more than a half million dollars for the charity.

It’ll be a busy three days for the stars. On Thursday, Aug. 10, they’ll attend a kickoff VIP party — sponsored by PEOPLE at the Melia Orlando Suite Hotel – where they’ll mingle with guests and sponsors.

Did you get your tickets for our @i_drive_360 event? Tickets include admission to @tussaudsOrlando @sealifeorlando @skeletonmuseum and @theorlandoeye plus lunch from @soframediterranean! All for $60! https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hearts-of-reality-i-drive-360-event-tickets-34680592586 A post shared by Celebration Town Center (@heartsofreality) on Aug 4, 2017 at 6:30am PDT

On Friday morning, the stars and hundreds of their fans will go to I-Drive 360, where they will visit Madame Tussauds wax museum, take a trip to the Orlando SEA LIFE aquarium and ride on the Orlando Eye.

That evening, they’ll go to Give Kids the World, where they’ll have a “Pirates and Princesses Party” and meet the children and their families. (In 2016, former Bachelor Juan Pablo Galavis went all out, dressing in full pirate swag.)

On Saturday, they’ll have an autograph signing in Celebration, Florida. (Last year, hundreds of people waited in line to meet their favorite reality stars.) The weekend is capped off by an ’80s-themed party that night.

Going into its 10th year, Hearts of Reality continues to top itself in charitable giving. Last year, the event raised more than $160,000 that went directly to Give Kids the World. This year, the event has already raised more than $100,000 before the weekend has even begun.

“These reality stars are not only able to bring an incredible amount of awareness to the organization, but also raise a considerable amount of money,” organizer Mike Nunez tells PEOPLE. “Even more families with children facing life threatening illnesses will get to experience all that Give Kids The World has to offer.”

“This is the only charity event I do,” three-time Big Brother contestant Janelle Pierzina told PEOPLE after last year’s event. “Sure, we have a lot of fun seeing people and catching up, but at the end of the day, we know that it’s about more than that. This really is to help sick kids.”