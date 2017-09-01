Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Star Lisa Rinna to Reprise Days of Our Lives Role

To celebrate Fall TV and their huge Fall TV Preview issue — hitting stands on Sept. 15 — EW is bringing you 50 scoops in 50 days, a daily dish on some of your favorite shows. Follow the hashtag #50Scoops50Days on Twitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest, and check EW.com/50-Scoops for all the news and surprises.

Salem better be working on one helluva homecoming parade.

EW has learned exclusively that Lisa Rinna will reprise her role as Billie Reed on Days of Our Lives in early 2018. She began taping her episodes this week!

Unfortunately, the soap brass is staying mum about the reason for Billie’s return. The last time fans saw her was in 2013 when she left Salem to take a job in Europe.

This is one Brexit we can definitely embrace.

Since leaving DOOL, Rinna’s made a big splash on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, a Bravo show she’s been on since 2014. She’s also served as a regular guest co-host on Live with Kelly, now Live with Kelly & Ryan.

Rinna first joined the NBC daytime drama in 1992. She left a few years later, came back for a short time in the early 2000s, and then came back again in 2012.

Days of Our Lives airs Monday through Friday on NBC’s daytime lineup.

