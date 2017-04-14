Move Over Mama Joyce! The Real Housewives of Potomac Has the Mother of All Mother-in-Laws

Over the 11 years since the Real Housewives franchise debuted on Bravo, viewers have been introduced to many of the Housewives’ meddling mothers.

The most popular of the bunch is by far Kandi Burruss‘ mother Mama Joyce — who has caused so much drama on The Real Housewives of Atlanta over the years, she might as well have her own peach. (Sample tagline: “The streets are talking, and Mama Joyce is listening!”)

But if there’s anyone poised to snatch Mama Joyce’s crown, it’s Ms. Shirley Samuels on The Real Housewives of Potomac.

The mother-in-law of new Housewife Monique Samuels makes her debut on Sunday’s all-new episode, and PEOPLE’s got the exclusive first look at her sassy appearance.

At dinner with Monique, her son (former Washington Redskins player Chris Samuels) and their extended family, Shirley quickly steals the spotlight — worrying to her son that she wouldn’t be able to pay for dinner because she left her money in the car.

“Mom, we going to pay for this — we go,” Chris tells her.

“They can bring me some food — I’m ready to eat,” she then quips.

Later, when the conversation switches to Monique and Chris’ desire to have more kids and move into a bigger home, Shirley throws some side shade to the person next to her.

“She better think about who pay for them babies,” Shirley says.

FROM COINAGE: Side Hustles of the Real Housewives of Atlanta

She shoots her digs directly at Monique next.

“You gotta get a job! You gotta get a job!” she says.

Luckily, Monique is prepared for Shirley.

“No I don’t,” she says. “He did so good [in the NFL]. And the way Chris is so frugal, we’re good for the next 100 years to come.”

“I need to get a job? I’m wifey,” she confesses to viewers. “Wifey ain’t going to get no job. We’re good.”

Monique may be confident, but Shirley still wins in the end. “They need to hook me up with some of that money!” she jokes.

Let’s hope Monique and Chris’ new home has a permanent room for Shirley.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sunday (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.