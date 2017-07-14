The ladies of The Real Housewives of Potomac already came to blows during part 1 of the explosive reunion last week — and in PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek of Sunday’s closer, the gloves come off as accusations of infidelity fly.

The most shocking? Charrisse Jackson-Jordan’s claim that the Grand Dame of Potomac Karen Huger — who has been married to her husband Raymond for more than 20 years — has been unfaithful, with a secret boyfriend on the side.

“People say you have a boyfriend. Do I talk about that?” Jackson-Jordan says. “Blue Eyes or whatever his name is?”

The accusation sends shockwaves through the Potomac Housewives — the camera catching Ashley Darby, Gizelle Bryant, and Monique Samuels’ respective shocked faces.

While the allegation itself may be surprising, what isn’t really shocking is that Huger and Jackson-Jordan go at it in the first place. After all, the longtime friends have had a few falling-outs this season (who can forget their big Bahamas brawl?) — with Huger even calling Jackson-Jordan “a New Jersey Harlot.”

Asked where that comment — and the suggestion that she had a photo of Jackson-Jordan with someone other than her estranged-husband Eddie Jordan — came from, Huger played coy.

“I’m not going to do that, Charisse,” she says. “I was hurt. And I meant that I would put the picture up, but I just couldn’t do it.”

“But it’s not factual,” Jackson-Jordan shot back — explaining how fake photos had circulated on Instagram from an unnamed “crazy person,” who was out to expose Jackson-Jordan’s infidelities. “This is where all this thing of a boyfriend came from.”

Huger had other sources, however. “I’m not talking about that,” she insisted. “I have something different. And you know what, I’m done.”

Jackson-Jordan wasn’t: “This whole season, first I had to deal with Gizelle talking about the fireman — it was replayed and replayed, I thought that was put to bed, and then [Karen] brings it up again,” she said. “I don’t talk about other people’s personal life. The stuff that comes out.”

And then, she did.

The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion part 2 airs Sunday (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.