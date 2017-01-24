Real Housewives Star Porsha Williams Talks Her Dramatic Exit from Celebrity Apprentice

This week’s episode of Celebrity Apprentice took the phrase “cutting the cord” a bit too literally — yet Porsha Williams still got the boot.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star dished on Arnold Schwarzenegger eliminations with PEOPLE Now, revealing that she didn’t think she should have been “terminated” in addition to Chael Sonnen (who purposely caused a power outage in order to buy his team extra time to complete their task of creating a spellbinding brochure for Universal Studios’ Wizarding World of Harry Potter).

“I knew he was going to be eliminated for doing that,” Williams shares, adding that the team was concerned for his well-being. “That was a scary situation because I honestly thought that he had hurt himself. I didn’t realize that he did it on purpose.”

“I was thankful for the time, but at the same time, you cannot cheat in this game,” she continued. “Come on. This is for charity, and so he’s a gangster.”

Although Sonnen got the ax when his cheating tactic was exposed, somebody from Williams’ losing team had to go. The reality star took the blame for the creative aspects of the brochure and was sent packing from the boardroom.

“Now when I look back, I’m like, maybe we should have waited to bring up with Chael thing until later, you know, whoever got brought back, so that way only he would have gotten fired,” the 35-year-old reality star explains.

However, Williams doesn’t harbor any ill-will towards Schwarzenegger.

“I did enjoy him as our leader because he was very involved,” she says. “He came to a lot of our tasks, so when I was in the boardroom fighting for my life — that’s what it felt like, I was fighting for my life — I felt like he knew. He understood what we were talking about. He was in the trenches.”

Not all was lost during her time on the competition, however. On top of being inspired to start her business Bodied By Porsha, but she now is looking to get on the other side of the television world.

“I did a lot of producing, a lot of editing,” Williams says, “So now, I really have a passion to do something behind the camera as well.”