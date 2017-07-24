The way Vicki Gunvalson sees it, Andy Cohen and the folks casting The Real Housewives of Orange County don’t need to look very far to find their next big star.

In fact, the O.G. of the O.C. thinks her daughter, Briana Culberson, could become more of a fixture on the Bravo show.

“It’s probably time,” Gunvalson said in a clip originally posted by Entertainment Tonight. “You know, the viewers are ready for her. She’s such a great girl. She’s no bulls—.”

Culberson, 30, is the only daughter who gets regular confessional interviews and her mom says her tough talk would be great for television.

“She’ll eat those girls up!” quipped Gunvalson, 55. “She’s good TV. She doesn’t [even] try to be good TV. She just is.”

Gunvalson also talked about her daughter’s health, which she reports has improved.

In the season 11 finale, Gunvalson revealed that Culberson suffers from lupus, the incurable autoimmune disease that causes joint pain and fatigue.

“She’s better,” she revealed, but added, “I don’t know if you’re ever going to get better with lupus. She still struggles a lot. Finding the correct doctor and rheumatologist and treatment plan has been a challenge for her.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.