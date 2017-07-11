'The Gloves Are Coming Off': RHOC's Vicki Gunvalson Threatens to Expose Tamra Judge's Secrets

Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge have had a complicated friendship over the eight years they’ve shared on The Real Housewives of Orange County — and have found themselves in a bitter battle at the end of last season after Gunvalson spread rumors claiming Tamra’s husband Eddie Judge is gay.

So it shouldn’t be a surprise that the two frenemies weren’t on speaking terms on Monday’s season 12 premiere.

But according to Gunvalson, her accusations about Eddie — which both Tamra and Eddie deny are true — is just the beginning. And if Tamra does’t make amends soon? Well, Gunvalson is prepared to fight dirty.

“She’s hiding some secrets of her own in her closet,” Gunvalson, 55, told returning Housewife Lydia McLaughlin. “She doesn’t want anybody ever talking about her daughter and her not talking, rumors of Eddie … she doesn’t want anybody touching her, but she will touch and hurt everybody else. And I’m tired of it.”

Part of the reason Gunvalson was so upset was because of things Tamra, 49, said at the RHOC reunion. “I haven’t heard from Tamra since she told me that I was con artist, that she was better than me and that I was old,” Gunvalson told pal Kelly Dodd earlier in the episode. “She spat in my face like a testosterone psycho.”

“I’ve never conned anybody in my life. That’s not nice,” she told McLaughlin, 36. “What do you do? Do you fight back or your fold? … I don’t hurt people I love — I don’t want to hurt Tamra, but I’m tired of her hurting me year after year. … Why? Does she hate me that much? Just leave me alone!”

It wasn’t just Tamra with whom Gunvalson had anger. She was also tired of fighting with Shannon Beador. Like Tamra, Gunvalson and Shannon had been friends, but fell out over Gunvalson’s relationship with ex-boyfriend Brooks Ayers and her involvement in his supposed cancer scheme.

Last season, Gunvalson claimed that Shannon’s husband David Beador had “beat the s— out of [Shannon]” during their marriage — allegations Shannon herself vehemently denied during the RHOC reunion.

Gunvalson didn’t apologize then, and wasn’t apologizing on Monday’s premiere either.

“They wanted to accuse me of lying and being in on something which isn’t true about my ex. All this had been stirring for years and years and years,” she said. “I’m tired of them being bullies and lying about me and my character. They have to be nice to me and I’ll be nice to them. If they’re not nice to me, the gloves are coming off.”

Dodd, 43, was on Gunvalson’s side. “Shannon and Tamra, they were mean to you,” she told the insurance saleswoman. “Listen, they owe you an apology. They need to say to you, ‘Let’s try to make amends.’ I don’t understand why we just can’t all get along? They want to fight. They can’t just have a good time!”

“It’s so stupid. It’s a waste of energy,” Gunvalson said. “They’re not the popular girls, we’re the popular girls. They want to be like us and they’re can’t.”

It may have been stupid to Gunvalson, but Tamra wasn’t laughing.

“She was spreading rumors about Eddie saying that Eddie is gay — it’s disgusting,” she told McLaughlin of Gunvalson’s claims. “It’s not true for one, but it’s still very hurtful. Why spread that around? She’s like, ‘It’s just a rumor, why do you care?’ And it’s like, ‘You’re validating it, you’re spreading it, and you’ve never once come up to me about it.’ ”

“She makes up stories about her own life, she fakes cancer,” Tamra continued about Gunvalson. “If someone lies about their own life they’re going to lie about your life too. So I have no desire [to be friends]. It’s just such a negative thing.”

Eddie was on Tamra’s side too. “Eddie has no time for bulls—, so when it comes to Vicki, he doesn’t want anything to do with her,” Tamra explained. “He thinks she’s trash.”

And while Gunvalson may have claimed that Tamra didn’t want to talk about her estranged daughter, Tamra did just that on Monday’s episode.

“I’ve shed so many tears and I’ve been so emotional lately about it,” she revealed in bible study of her 18-year-old daughter Sidney Barney, to whom she hadn’t spoken in three and a half years. “I can put it out of my mind for so long and it creeps up on me. … When you don’t have your child in your life, all these days that are supposed to be so joyful become depressing.”

Tamra, who reunited with Sidney in June for the teen’s graduation, said things were improving between the two. “It’s getting better,” she explained. “We have had some communication texting. It’s just like, ‘Oh my gosh she actually responded’ — prior to that she hadn’t responded. I’m hopeful now. I know we are going to get back together.”

If only she held that same hope for her former best friend …

