Vicki Gunvalson Jokes About Second RHOC Hospitalization in Two Seasons: 'They Tried to Kill Me'

Vicki Gunvalson only wanted to “whoop it up” but she ended up getting taken out — on a stretcher.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star has revealed she’s the one who will be rushed away in an ambulance as season 12 gets underway.

The 55-year-old insurance sales executive, who’s been a cast member of the O.C. franchise since its debut in 2006, made light of the incident, blaming it on her cast mates.

“They tried to kill me,” she joked in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “That’s my story: They literally tried to kill me.”

With details under wraps until the episode airs later this season, it seems Gunvalson will be experiencing it for the first time along with viewers since she says she blacked out while filming in the middle of a trip to Iceland earlier this year, rendering her unable to “remember a lot of it.”

“They all asked me, ‘Do you want us to go to the hospital with you, or what do you want us to do?'” she said of the other Housewives’ reactions. “I said, ‘Stay back and whoop it up’ — I think they did.”

FROM PEN: Andy Cohen’s Pick For The Most Absurd ‘Real Housewives’ Business Ever

Last season, Gunvalson was airlifted following a tumbling ATV accident in Glamis, California. Drama swirled when she felt slighted by a lack of visits from the other RHOC stars.

Aside from the eventful girls trip, this season will also put Gunvalson’s troubled relationship with former bestie Tamra Judge in the forefront.

“I don’t think it’ll ever be the same, but I do think that the viewers — and I — have seen some ice breaking,” Gunvalson said. “I’m hopeful.”

RELATED VIDEO: RHOC Star Tamra Judge on Vicki Gunvalson — ‘She’s Done Too Much Damage to Me’

Judge told PEOPLE Now on Monday that chances for mending their friendship are unlikely.

“She’s done too much damage to me,” said Judge, 49. “Personally, she has no boundaries and so that’s where you’re like, ‘Is that the kind of friend I want?’ ”

After ending last season in a less than ideal place with her costars, Gunvalson says she’s ready to put the past in the past.

“I’ve got other things in my life now, I don’t really want to go backwards,” she said. “Do they have nothing else to talk about other than me?”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.