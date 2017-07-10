THE EVIL EYE

Tamra and Vicki have had a lot of ups and downs over the years. Their biggest down? In season 7, when Tamra confronted Brooks over his claims that she was giving Vicki "the evil eye."

Standing up for her man, Vicki went off on her friend. "Tamra stop it. What are you doing, we’re friends!" she said. "He doesn’t tell me what to think. ... You’re psycho!"

"That’s disgusting how you talk to me in front of people," she added. "Shame on you. You’re supposed to be my friend no matter what. You don’t talk to me or him like that ever. You’re supposed to be my friend, my soulmate, my sister. That means you have respect for the man I love. I would never speak that way to Eddie, ever."

Before leaving, Vicki let Tamra know she wasn't backing down. "You be quiet now. 'Cause guess what, everybody’s always scared of you — I’m not scared of you," she said. "I love this man and you spoke terrible to him. So we’re out of here!"