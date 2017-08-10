Inside RHOC Star Tamra Judge's Roller Coaster Relationship with Estranged Daughter Sidney Barney

Tamra Judge has has been working to rebuild her relationship with 18-year-old estranged daughter Sidney Barney over the past few years. And though Tamra, 49, has tried to keep much of their path to forgiveness away from The Real Housewives of Orange County cameras, the drama around her family situation exploded Monday when Sidney put her mother on blast, claiming Tamra “was no mother to me.”

So how did things get so bad between them?

Much of their conflict appears to stem from Tamra’s experience with her ex-husband (and Sidney’s father) Simon Barney.

The couple, who were married for nearly 12 years, had a contentious relationship and were often seen fighting on camera over Simon’s frustration about the way Tamra parented, dressed and carried herself around her friends.

Nowhere was that clearer than in season 5. After criticizing Tamra’s little black dress (“It looks like something a 20-year-old would wear … I don’t know if it’s age appropriate. You’re a married woman. Dress like a married woman”), he chastised Tamra for spending too much time with then-BFF Vicki Gunvalson and not enough time with her kids.

She finally hit her breaking point, snapping over his attempt to control her while in a limousine en route to a party. “You’re a nasty, vile person,” she said. “You can go f— yourself. I want a divorce! F— you!”

Once inside the party, she broke down to Gunvalson. “He doesn’t like me,” she said. “I’m scared that he’s going to get mad at me. I’m scared all the time. His words hurt me. He gets this look on his face — he looks like hate. I don’t know anymore. I’ve never felt so much pain in my whole life. Nobody knows.”

REAL HOUSEWIVES REWIND: Tamra Is Scared of Simon

Things only got worse from there.

In January 2010, Simon, 52, filed for divorce, claiming in his filing that Tamra “has been verbally abusive and has committed acts of disloyalty and adultery.” (She denied all allegations). Later that year, he was arrested for domestic violence after allegedly throwing a retractable dog leash at his then-wife. (The charges were ultimately dropped.)

Their divorce was finalized in 2011, and they agreed to share equal custody of their three children: Spencer, now 17, Sophia, now 11, and Sidney. But even well after the tattoo of Simon’s name was surgically removed from her ring finger and Tamra married third husband Eddie Judge, she still found herself fighting with Simon.

In March 2014, he attempted to get full custody of their kids, releasing court documents that said she had been neglectful of them. “This has resulted in the children not getting prompt medical care, nutritional meals, hygienic care and deterioration in their school work and attendance,” the documents said. (Tamra has a 31-year-old son, Ryan Vieth, from a previous relationship).

“I am saddened by the false stories my ex-husband has released,” Tamra told PEOPLE at the time. “He has no foundation to his allegations and in my opinion will do anything to destroy me. Unfortunately, he is hurting our children and my family in the process. I love my children more than anything in this world. He should be ashamed of his action and realize this is not best for our children. For someone that wants to keep his children out of the public eye, it’s evident he would do anything, including exploiting his kids to get attention.”

Ultimately, Simon’s case would be denied — but Tamra would still relinquish custody of Sidney to Simon after their daughter opted to live with him full-time.

It would be years until they spoke again.

At the RHOC season 10 reunion in 2015, Tamra opened up about the pain for the first time. “Spencer lives with me full time, Sidney lives with her dad full time and it’s actually a heartbreaking situation because he doesn’t talk to his father and Sidney doesn’t talk to me,” Tamra said. “The only time they see each other is when they pass each other in the hallways at school. It’s not the way I want it, you know? I beg and ask that we can fix it, but it’s got to be from both sides.”

She tearfully recalled to Entertainment Tonight the moment Sidney told her she wanted to leave. “[Sidney] came in the kitchen and she sat down and she said, ‘I don’t want to live with you anymore. You’ve ruined my dad’s life,’ ” Tamra said. ‘And I said, ‘we need to work through these things. We can go to counseling.’ ”

Though they tried therapy, Tamra claimed Simon put a stop to it — and petitioned the court system didn’t help because “at 14, you’re an adult in their eyes.” Sidney spoke up for herself in August 2015 too, attending her parent’s court hearing to let the judge know she didn’t want to spend time with her mother. “I’ve tried everything to get my daughter help,” Tamra told Radar Online at the time. “Simon fought so hard to get Sidney out of therapy and he went as far as to drag his daughter into a courtroom to testify how she doesn’t want any more therapy.”

Tamra also said that a therapist had diagnosed a then-16-year-old Sidney with “parental alienation,” which occurs when a child rejects the parent he or she is not living with. Tamra even said Sidney’s therapist referred to Simon as “the gatekeeper.”

“It’s a bad case of parental alienation,” Tamra confessed on Watch What Happens Live in July 2015. “It’s hard and it’s still a struggle. I love her more than anything.”

Months later, Simon spoke out about Tamra’s claims, telling PEOPLE, “Not only does my daughter have to read and hear about what her mother says about her father on the Internet and various talk shows, she is forced to relive it over and over from her friends and classmates.”