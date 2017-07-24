RHOC's Shannon Beador Fights Back Tears as the Consequences of Her 40-Lb. Weight Gain Sink In

Like many people with fluctuating weight, Shannon Beador has been avoiding the scale.

But in PEOPLE’s exclusive clip from Monday’s Real Housewives of Orange County, the mother of three finally steps on the scale for the first time — where she not only learns just how much weight she’s gained but also that she’s on the fast-track for diabetes, heart disease and obesity.

The emotional scene goes down when Shannon visits Tim Ramirez, DC, a holistic specialist whose chiropractic work and sports exercises helps his clients achieve a healthy body.

“I’m ready to lose the weight. I mean, Tim it’s not normal. I’ve gained so much weight in a year. I got stressed,” the 53-year-old tells him — explaining how false allegations that her husband David Beador was physically abusive pushed her to eat more. “I didn’t want to hurt David because we both have been through enough.”

After telling Ramirez she’s done letting other people affect her, Shannon steps on the scale – something she says hasn’t done because “it’s not my friend.”

When she last weighed in with Ramirez in 2015, she was 134 lbs. — which was up from her usual 118-120 lb. range. This time? Shannon weighs in at 172.2 lbs.

The checkup surprises Ramirez, who is far more concerned with Shannon’s body fat percentage.

“The weight is not devastating, the thing that is rocking my boots here is the body fat: 40 percent,” he tells her. “Almost half of your body has converted to fat. Half. It’s the stuff that kills people. 40 percent, we’re sprinting to diabetes, we’re sprinting to cardiovascular disease. At 50-plus [years old] with these numbers? It is a huge red flag.”

“We have some work to do,” he adds.

Shannon, understandably, doesn’t take the information lightly — and holds back tears as she strips down to her sports bra for photos.







“I just don’t understand how I let myself go,” she confesses to the audience, finally breaking down in tears and explaining that she was never more than a size 4 her whole life. “When I look at myself in the mirror, I don’t know who I am. I don’t like to do it. I don’t look because I don’t know who it is.”

She also reveals her frustration over the criticisms that have come her way over the past few months. “People say, ‘Oh you have too many fillers.’ No it’s called f—ing weight gain,” she says. “They say, ‘Did you have a boob job?’ Not it’s called weight gain.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.