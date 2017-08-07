Shannon Beador really is one Housewife who isn’t playing around.

Beador recently visited PEOPLE Now, admitting that while she may not have completely worked out everything with some of her Real Housewives of Orange County costars, she is “not afraid.”

When asked if lightning-rod Housewife Kelly Dodd’s presence on RHOC would ever deter her from staying on the show, Beador replied emphatically, “Let’s make it clear — I’m not afraid of anybody. If you wanna come, if you wanna bring it, I’ll be there.”

Added Beador, “I am a nice person, but there are certain buttons.”

Although she admitted that she and fellow cast mate Tamra Judge are trying to make amends with Dodd, the mom of three said there is “something strange” about someone who seems to enjoy pushing her buttons.

“I personally don’t enjoy upsetting people so I think that there’s something strange about that. I think there’s something thats a little off,” she said.

Beador shocked onlookers and RHOC fans last month for an expletive-ridden, plate-lobbing fight with Dodd that escalated when Dodd goaded Beador about her recent weight gain, and Beador has since admitted to being a “little bit embarrassed” by her “level of emotion.”

“I was not in a very good place emotionally. I had just put on a bunch of weight. I just didn’t feel good about myself and so I … wore them on my sleeve and I reacted, I think, a bit more strongly than I would’ve,” she told PEOPLE Now.

Dodd had previously made accusations about Beador and Judge’s marriages, but it was the allegations that Vicki Gunvalson made about her husband that Beador finds unforgivable.

Last year, Gunvalson alleged that Beador’s husband, David, had physically abused Shannon.

“I’m never gonna make amends with her,” Beador said. “Why would I ever be friends with someone that makes up false, criminal allegations about my husband?”

Beador also said back in July that the stress caused by Gunvalson’s allegations led to her weight gain.

“That stress caused me to eat more, caused me to drink more, and that’s a huge part of why I gained my weight,” she said. “My weight gain has affected me and how I feel about myself. I’m embarrassed about my body.”

All of the drama prompted David to filming less this season, says Beador.

Although she said she and her husband are in a good place, Beador said she thinks viewers will see that “we’ve grown apart.”

“We’re doing well,” Beador said but added that “relationships have their highs and lows.”

She also admitted that the allegations took a toll on her family: “We’ve been through enough publicly, and to have to defend a fake allegation, I was really upset about that. I didn’t want my family to get hurt.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.