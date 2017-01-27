Heather Dubrow Leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County After 5 Seasons

It’s a sad day for Real Housewives fans: Heather Dubrow is leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County.

The reality star made the announcement on her podcast, Heather Dubrow’s World, that she will not be returning to the Bravo show.

“After a lot of careful thought and deliberation, I have decided not to return to RHOC this season,” she told Bravo’s The Daily Dish. “These past 5 years have been an incredible journey and I’m so proud to have been a part of such an iconic piece of pop culture. I am so grateful to Evolution Media, Bravo and the whole NBCU family for all of the incredible experiences and the opportunities RHOC has afforded me and my family.”

“However, at this point in my life, I have decided to go in another direction and do what’s best for my family and career,” she continued. “Should I change my mind, I thank Andy Cohen, Evolution and Bravo for telling me that the door is always open.”

RELATED VIDEO: Would Dr. Terry and Heather Dubrow Let Their Kids Ever Get Plastic Surgery?

Goodbye #RHOC ! Listen to my podcast #heatherdubrowsworld to hear why I'm saying goodbye after 5 seasons … download and listen for free @podcastone @itunes or direct link at heatherdubrow.com A video posted by Heather Dubrow (@heatherdubrow) on Jan 27, 2017 at 5:30am PST

Dubrow, 48, joined the cast of RHOC in 2012 for season 7. The show has chronicled her life with her husband, Terry Dubrow, as well as their four kids. Most recently, season 11 covered the construction of “Dubrow Chateau,” the family’s new O.C. crib — complete with none other than a champagne doorbell — as well as the struggles of balancing their marriage with Terry’s career as a Botched plastic surgeon.