Real Housewives of New York Star Luann D'Agostino's Daughter Victoria, 22, Arrested for DWI

Luann D’Agostino‘s daughter Victoria de Lesseps is facing legal troubles.

PEOPLE confirms the Real Housewives of New York City reality star’s 22-year-old child was arrested on Apr. 7 for driving while under the influence in Sag Harbor, New York.

“I look forward to defending her vigorously in court,” de Lesseps’ attorney, Edward Burke Jr., told Page Six.

D’Agostino had no comment about the incident.

FROM COINAGE: See Where 6 Stars Were Before They Were Famous

De Lesseps was driving a 2003 Land Rover after midnight when police said she was driving without headlights, according to The East Hampton Star. Her breath test reportedly registered an .15., and the legal limit is .08 percent. She was released the next morning without bail.

De Lesseps is scheduled for court on May 5.