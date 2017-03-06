Bethenny Frankel Streaks and Jill Zarin Returns in Real Housewives of New York City Season 9 Trailer

After an explosive eighth season filled with shocking allegations, health scares and bitter battles, the ladies of the Real Housewives of New York City are back — and PEOPLE has the first look at the season 9 trailer!

Bethenny Frankel, Carole Radziwill, Dorinda Medley, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, and Sonja Morgan are all returning for another lap around the city that never sleeps — picking up the pieces where they left off for a new round of fun, feuds and fights.

They’re not the only alums coming back to the show. Original New York Housewife Jill Zarin will also be making an appearance during the season — her first since leaving the show at the end of season 4. And it appears she’s just as opinionated as ever.

“That is so obnoxious,” the Zarin Fabrics matriarch proclaims in the trailer.

Joining the ladies is new Housewife Tinsley Mortimer, a socialite, fashion designer and reality TV personality brought in to replace Jules Wainstein — last season’s new Housewife who became embroiled in a contentious divorce after the show finished filming and decided to leave the show.

Like most Housewives, Mortimer is coming to the show with some baggage of her own.

“She had her whole world at her fingertips and it kind of crashed and burned,” Frankel explains of Mortimer, who was arrested this past April for trespassing on her ex-boyfriend’s property in Palm Beach, Florida.

Now back in the Big Apple where her career began, Mortimer will be focusing on starting her new chapter — but she won’t be the only one. Frankel is picking up the pieces of her life now that her divorce is finally finalized, while Singer is dating and celebrating the big 6-0. And despite continued rumors about her finacé’s infidelity, De Lesseps is finally walking down the aisle with Tom D’Agostino.

RELATED VIDEO: WATCH: Why Didn’t Bethenny Frankel Hug Her Fellow Housewives at the RHONY Reunion?!

But of course, there’ll be plenty of drama — including brawls between Frankel and Singer, Medley and Morgan, and whomever is the on the other side of Morgan’s anger when she declares, “You girls are f—— jealous bitches.” Perhaps not all of those new chapters will come without rehashing old wounds and severing some close friendships.

At least Frankel’s Mexican trip is finally happening after being cancelled last year. The fun-in-the-sun getaway looks to be a highlight of the season, with the SkinnyGirl skinny-dipping before sharing a smooch with Morgan. They sure have come far, huh?

Speaking of how far they’ve come, fans can catch up on the best moments from the past two seasons with The Real Housewives of New York City: How They Got Here special — airing March 15 (at 9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.

Meanwhile, season 9 of The Real Housewives of New York City premieres April 5 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.