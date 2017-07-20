Tequila Tumbles, Room Races, and Tinsley's Tears! The Craziest Moments from RHONY's Epic Mexico Trip

The ladies of The Real Housewives of New York City have had some epic vacations in the past (see: Scary Island). But Wednesday’s trip to Mexico might just take the cake!

Bethenny Frankel, Ramona Singer, Luann D’Agostino, Sonja Morgan, Carole Radziwill, Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer left the Big Apple behind for a trip to Puerto Vallarta. And though the President’s Day weekend getaway was supposed to bring fun in the sun and a relief from the stresses of life at home, the drama that followed proved to be anything but relaxing.

Here were four of the biggest and most ridiculous moments from an episode that might just go down in history as one of the show’s best.

1. Choosing a room nearly caused World War III.

It’s hard to believe any of the New York Housewives could find something to complain about with the rooms at the the luxurious La Vida Dulce Villa in Banderas Bay. And yet, Singer and Morgan found away.

The two BFFs, who have a long history of nitpicking over the room they share on vacations, started the conflict right away — sneaking away from the ladies during a group tour of the complex to stake their claim on the best room.

Frankel wasn’t having it. “They’re not going and getting their rooms — it’s not happening. We’re grown women and we’re going to do it fair. We’re not f—— Gabon animals,” she said, telling Singer and Morgan, “Nobody acts like this!”

Though Singer and Morgan tried to claim they had gotten the worst room the last time, their protests were shot down and the group drew numbers out of bowl determining the order in which they could select their rooms. They ended up drawing the two final slots.

That should have been the end of it, but Singer and Morgan wouldn’t go out without a fight.

First, they set their sights out on Mortimer, who had given up her top spot so that Frankel could have the best room. “You should have given me that room,” Morgan told Mortimer, at the encouragement of Singer. “You’ve been staying at my house for free. You didn’t think of me for one second.”

When that didn’t work, they tried to convince Medley and Radziwill to share the Jack and Jill Suite — which had four single beds and one joining bathroom (“I want light, I want sun,” Singer shouted. “I didn’t come here to f—— live in the attic”).

But that idea didn’t sit well with Medley, who had given up her room for the duo during their Vermont trip earlier in the season. “Stop being a spoiled brat,” she shouted at Singer. “We’re staying here, and you’re not staying here. I will literally take your s— and throw it in the pool.”

2. Frankel had zero patience with Singer

Frankel and Singer made a pact to drop the “nasty” attacks and move on after being at each other’s throats all season long. And while Singer appeared to keep up her end of the bargain in Mexico, Frankel sure did not.

Sick with the flu and at her wits end over Singer’s aforementioned room shenanigans, Frankel threw a lot of insults Singer’s way.

Some of the many names she called her included a “grabber;” a “miserable, disgusting, grabby twat;” a “vile human being;” an “asshole,” a “nasty person;” a “room whore;” a “bully;” “self-serving;” “disgusting;” “not a happy person;” and a “mean old lady.”

Singer shrugged off most of the comments — only telling Frankel that she wasn’t “being nasty” when pointing out that the trip was a group trip and not Frankel’s trip. “She’s not in a good mood,” Singer told D’Agostino. “Hopefully we’ll make up. I can’t do anything right by Bethenny. I can’t do anything.”

3. Tinsley had a breakdown after a gossip site wrote about her and Sonja Morgan

As a former socialite, Mortimer is used to her name being in the press. But ever since news broke about her April 2016 arrest for trespassing at ex-boyfriend Alexander “Nico” Fanjul’s Palm Beach home, the 41-year-old blonde has backed away from the headlines.

So it’s understandable that Mortimer was upset when she got a tip that Page Six was running a piece claiming she’s been an ungrateful houseguest in Morgan’s townhouse, where she’s been living for the past three months. “This is not what I need right now,” Mortimer told Radziwill. “It’s making me look like a person I’m not.”

Later at dinner, Mortimer confronted Morgan and Singer — questioning each about leaking the story to the press. Both ladies played innocent. “People talk! I didn’t talk to the press!” said Morgan. “I didn’t say you weren’t ungrateful. I just said you could be inconsiderate. Why would I tell that to the press? Who cares?”

“I avoid the press. I don’t talk to the press. I hate the press!” Singer added, in her defense. “Who gives a s—? It’s not like you killed someone.”

Mortimer was still upset though. “I care,” she shouted. “Ramona, shut the f— up. I’m a lovely house guest!”

She then stormed away from the table in tears, screaming: “Oh my God! Once again I’m not a considerate!

“Sonja I don’t know what’s happening to you right now but you are being so insensitive to me,” she said later. “This isn’t you. You are a nice person, you are my friend.”

Morgan remained steadfast in her innocence. “I did not do that!” she said. “You know me better — you know I wouldn’t do that.”

4. Luann got drunk and fell down… twice.

Amid all the fighting and drama, D’Agostino appeared to be enjoying the bountiful margaritas being poured. So much so that she found herself on the floor… twice.

The newly married former Countess is known for being able to hold her alcohol, as Radziwill, Frankel and Singer all pointed out in confessionals during the episode. But the tequila got the best of her Wednesday night — and into the bushes she went.

“Oh my God Luann are you okay? You fell in the bushes!” Singer said after her first tumble as D’Agostino was lifted by the Villa’s staff from the shrubbery. “I never saw someone fall like that,” Singer continued to viewers. “Luann out of all of us holds her liquor the best. But tonight, I don’t know what’s happening to her.”

The second fall happened when D’Agostino went to walk down a step, not realizing it was ledge. “Oh s—” she screamed as she rolled around the floor. “That’s bad!”

This time, Singer wasn’t as quick to check if her friend was okay. “You should have gone this way, okay? I’m going this way,” she explained, pointing out the path. “You went the wrong way. You didn’t see, it’s late at night. There’s no lights and you could have broken your ankle sweetie. Are you okay?”

Luckily D’Agostino was, and retreated home to her room with the help of on of the Villa’s employees. “This is my tipsy girl,” she joked.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.