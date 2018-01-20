NeNe Leakes Reacts to Controversial Roach Comment in Drama-Filled RHOA Season 10 Trailer

In a new trailer for season 10, the women — Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Buruss, Shereé Whitfield, Porsha Williams, NeNe Leakes and Kenya Moore — can be seen taking on Spain together, welcoming newcomer and America’s Next Top Model winner Eva Marcille and addressing the controversy involving a roach comment between Leakes and Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s eldest daughter, Brielle.

The 20-year-old posted a now infamous Snapchat video in October from Leakes’ home in which she said she allegedly found “cockroaches” in the bathroom. Leakes then accused Brielle of being racist, and the incident sparked an Instagram feud between her and Zolciak-Biermann.

“She don’t know what the f— she mother——- talking about,” Leakes says in the E! clip after hearing Brielle’s comments. Leakes can later be seen dressed up as a roach exterminator at a big Halloween party that Zolciak-Biermann is also attending.

And this isn’t the only feud Zolciak-Bierman gets into. Tensions are high between her and Buruss in the trailer; the two recently got into a Twitter war over last week’s episode.