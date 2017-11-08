'I Always Spill the Tea!' Watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Season 10 Taglines

When season 10 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta premiered Sunday, one noticeable thing was missing: the hit reality show’s iconic taglines.

It was a move that left fans scrambling as Bravo asked viewers to guess what they might be. And now PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the lines that will Housewives NeNe Leakes, Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore and Shereé Whitfield will utter all season long.

Not in the picture is original Atlanta Housewife Kim Zolciak-Biermann, who is returning to stir up the drama this year but only as a Friend of the Housewives.

Without further ado, here are the season 10 taglines:

NeNe Leakes: “10 years in the game, and I’m still the tastiest peach in Atlanta!”

Porsha Williams: “Friends come and go, but family is forever.”

Cynthia Bailey: “Age is just a number, but these cheekbones are timeless!”

Kandi Burruss: “Don’t mess with the boss, ‘cuz you might get fired!”

Kenya Moore: “While some were saying ‘I can’t,’ I was saying ‘I do!’ ”

Shereé Whitfield: “Call me a bad server, because I always spill the tea!”

Based on the trailer, RHOA has an explosive season on its hands — with Leakes buttting heads with Whitfield and Williams, calling the latter a “big ass mother f—— liar” for her role in spreading allegations that Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker had planned on drugging Williams and their mutual friend Shamea Morton in order to take advantage of them sexually last season.

“You deserve some discipline for what you did to Kandi,” Leakes yells as her fellow Housewives hold her back. “F— you.” (Phaedra Parks, who admitted to telling Williams the news, is not returning this season).

Zolciak-Biermann has her own set of problems, mainly with Moore, with whom the Don’t Be Tardy star famously fought last season when she made a guest appearance at Whitfield’s housewarming party. The former Miss USA’s secret wedding to businessman Marc Daly seems to take all the ladies by surprise, Zolciak-Biermann joking “she married a fan.”

“Have you guys met her husband?” Zolciak-Biermann asks.

“Worry about pimping your daughter out, bitch,” Moore snaps back, calling out Zolciak-Biermann’s lookalike daughter Brielle. “If you come for me, I will f——- rip your head off.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.