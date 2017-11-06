NeNe Leakes Returned to Real Housewives of Atlanta and Immediately Went After Porsha Williams

She’s been gone full-time from the show that made her a star for two seasons now. But on Sunday, Bravo’s first lady of shade NeNe Leakes made her triumphant return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta — and from how quickly she jumped into the action, it was as if no time had passed.

The 49-year-old reality star immediately set her sights on new enemy Porsha Williams on Sunday’s season 10 premiere.

As RHOA fans will remember, Williams had been in the center of the drama last season for her role in spreading false allegations that castmate Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker had planned on drugging her and their mutual friend Shamea Morton in order to take advantage of them sexually

The problem was, Williams had only repeated the claims after close friend Phaedra Parks told Williams the information had come first-hand from Burruss. When the truth came out at the season 9 reunion, Parks revealed she had heard the information from an unnamed source — leaving Williams looking like the fool.

That’s all in the past now, with Parks fired from the show and Williams all but severing ties from her former friend. But for Leakes, eliminating Parks from RHOA is only half the problem.

“Porsha is not innocent at all,” Leakes said during a May 1 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “As I’ve said to so many people, if you and I decide to rob a bank together, I mastermind it, and you carry out the plan, and we both went before a judge, we both would be sentenced to life in prison. Porsha is just as guilty as Phaedra. She ain’t that damn dumb.”

Leakes went on to suggest that both Williams and Parks be kicked off RHOA. “Those are the two I would get rid of right away, honey. They’re de-classing the show and the franchise,” she said.

Williams wasn’t happy to hear that, considering she thought she and Leakes were friends.

“In the past, NeNe and I have uplifted each other, encouraged each other, and been there for each other,” Williams, 36, recalled on Sunday’s episode. “Now all of a sudden because we haven’t spoken for two years, you drag me? Just because you and I don’t have a relationship anymore doesn’t mean you don’t have to ruin me.”

“What I don’t get is this new anger,” Williams told fellow Housewife Shereé Whitfield. “She’s the one who has been doing interviews and coming for me. … You want me fired from my job? I have not talked to NeNe for almost two years. You can reintroduce me to her because she sounds like a whole new person. Looks like one, sounds like one. You’re going to have to point her out for me.”

Whitfield got the chance to bring Leakes and Williams together by episode’s end at Cynthia Bailey‘s 50th birthday party. But, as expected, it did not go well — with Leakes denying she ever had called for Williams’ firing.

“You fake as hell. You done sat on that show and say you wanted me fired,” Williams told Leakes. “So your thing is to build someone up and then tear them down and then say you wanted them fired? ‘Cause I think that’s very low down.”

Leakes wasn’t looking to get into that battle, though. She had other problems with Williams, stemming back from comments the Go Naked Hair owner said about her while co-hosting Dish Nation. “Porsha has the nerve not to be talking to me. She’s over there working at Dish Nation, they constantly are talking about me,” Leakes told Whitfield.

One comment seemed to upset Leakes the most. It came after Leakes had appeared as a guest on the RHOA Season 8 reunion and scolded Williams about a physical fight she had gotten into with Bailey.

“Porsha you cannot put your hands on anybody else. You won’t be able to get jobs,” Leakes said then. “You cannot be out here physically doing things like that. It will tarnish your brand, people don’t want to work with you, and as long as you sit here and be in the front of the camera, you’re going to be judged.”

RELATED VIDEO: NeNe Leakes Addresses Heckling Incident: ‘I Actually Had A Real Breakdown’

The ambush left Williams wondering why Leakes hadn’t told her that in private, and Leakes angry that Williams wasn’t more appreciative of her kindness.

“I honestly looked at Porsha like a little sister. And I honestly did not give Porsha advice in a harsh way. She never once showed that she was grateful. I don’t believe Porsha’s a good friend,” Leakes said. “It was simple advice and she’s going to fire back. I feel like she didn’t like the advice I gave her.”

That’s where Leakes wanted to go with Williams during their argument. “If you can’t take it all the way back, I really don’t want to have the conversation,” she told her before walking away. “I’m here to talk about everything.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.