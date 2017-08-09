Sonja Morgan Is 'Done' with Former Flame (& RHONY Costar Luann's Ex) Tom D'Agostino

Tom D’Agostino is losing his relationship with another Real Housewives of New York City star.

Following soon-to-be ex-wife Luann’s Aug. 3 announcement that she and the businessman, 50, are divorcing after seven months of marriage, her Bravo costar Sonja Morgan has revealed she’s giving her longtime pal and former friend with benefit the cold shoulder.

“That’s done,” she tells PEOPLE Now of her friendship with D’Agostino. “Absolutely. Because for me friend, girlfriends come first. I would never go out with a girlfriend’s ex-husband or ex-boyfriend. That’s just a rule for me. I wouldn’t do it.”

Morgan, 53, has said she went on a handful of dates with Tom (who, for his part, claimed they only “got together once”), but now she’s simply calling him a onetime “drinking buddy.”

“Tom and I were good friends for much longer time than Luann knew him obviously,” she continues to PEOPLE Now. “And even though Dorinda [Medley] said she knew him for 10 years, she didn’t know him like I knew Tom. We’re good buddies. He was my drinking buddy. I really knew him to be the bachelor he is.”

RELATED VIDEO: Sonja Morgan Teases Luann’s ‘Sadness’ on RHONY Season Finale

Because of that, Morgan says she “wasn’t surprised” by the split — but remains firmly on Team Luann.

“No, no, I’m not there for Tom,” the reality star responds when asked if she’s contacted D’Agostino since news of their divorce broke. “I’m there for Luann.”

The Real Housewives of New York City season finale airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.