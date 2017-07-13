Ramona Singer's Love Connection! The RHONY Star Has a New Romance — but Will She Marry Again?

Ramona Singer‘s dating life after divorce has been well-documented on The Real Housewives of New York City, the Bravo cameras often catching her jetting off from one date to the next with a variety of mystery suitors.

She’ll do the same Thursday night on Fox’s Love Connection — where she reunites with RHONY reunion emcee Andy Cohen for a guest spot on the dating series, going out with three very different guys and dishing all about them afterwards.

But while the 60-year-old star has yet to settle down on reality TV, she has found a new relationship off-camera with a New York City man she met — in typical Singer fashion — while he was on a blind date with someone else!

“I was out with a bunch of girls including [RHONY costar Sonja Morgan] and he came over to the bar to buy a drink,” Singer gushes to PEOPLE. “He saw me and we just hit it off and we’ve been dating ever since!”

Ever since as in three months, to be exact, with no signs of stopping. “It’s good — its all good,” singer says, playing coy about his name and whether she’s bring him on RHONY. “A lot of these men that I date have very powerful positions, and I don’t know if it’s the best thing for them to be on the show. But whoever I’m with, I’m very open about on the show and I talk to the woman about my relationships and who I’m dating.”

For more on Singer's new romance, pick up the new issue of PEOPLE — on newsstands now!

That doesn’t mean she always tells the guys she dates about her reality stardom right away. “Sometimes you don’t know if men are with you because of your fame,” she explains. “And then there are certain men who don’t want to be with you because of your fame. It’s hard.”

So what exactly is Singer looking for in a guy? For one, she’d prefer he’s been married before (“it shows he’s willing to make a commitment”) — and someone who isn’t afraid of to jump at life’s many adventures. “I’m very social so I need someone who’s really social.” she laughs. “This one gentleman that I’m dating, I said ‘Okay you ready for the Hamptons? We have like 10 parties to go to, and these are all parties at my friends’ private homes and each party is anywhere from 70-200 people. And he was like, ‘Let’s go!’ ”

A man with children is also major plus since Singer has a close relationship with her 22-year-old daughter Avery.

“She so important to me in my life that if I was with a man who never had children, he could be jealous or resentful of the relationship that I have with my daughter,” Singer says. “I want him to have healthy relationship with his children, because family and friends are the most important thing. And children that are older — because at this point in my life my schedule is pretty free and if I want to hop on a plane one weekend to go to Aspen or California or Europe, I don’t want to hear, like, ‘Oh I have two children at home. It’s my weekend again. I have the kids!’ ”

Finding someone who meets those criteria hasn’t been easy, but Singer’s mystery man appears to have fit the bill so far. She also trusts him, though surprisingly that came easy for Singer — even after her ex-husband Mario was unfaithful to her before their 2015 divorce.

“Being cheated on is the ultimate betrayal, but I don’t really worry about men cheating on me,” Singer says when asked if the incident changed her. “This one man I’m dating, we talked about my situation with my ex, and he looked at me and said, ‘I just want you to know that I have nothing to hide from you Ramona. If you want to go through my cell phone you can — I don’t care. I don’t even know if you want to, but you can.’ And I was like, ‘Wow, that was very giving.’ I know girls like to do that when then the guy’s not around, but I’m not like that.”

“I’m at a different stage of my life,” Singer continues. “I was married for over 20 years, and when I realized I couldn’t make it work with my husband, I spent time dating a lot of different guys and not rushing into any relationship. Now I like at dating and love as an adventure.”

Adds Singer, “One has to have a positive outlook, especially when something really negative happens to you in life. You have to have faith and believe in yourself. I truly believe that positive energy creates positive results. If I’m going out there and saying, ‘I feel good about myself and I’m gonna find someone really great for me,’ the universe will give it to me.”

So would Singer walk down the aisle again? “I believe in life, you close no doors,” Singer says. “I definitely would like to have a more permanent partner in my life. Does that mean being married or not? I’m not sure what that involves. I’m open to anything.”

Love Connection airs Thursdays (9 p.m. ET) on Fox, and The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.