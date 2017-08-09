It’s now clear Luann and Tom D’Agostino’s marriage was not built to last, in no small part thanks to rumors of Tom’s infidelity driving much of the past two seasons of The Real Housewives of New York City.

The couple — who said “I do” in New Year’s Eve nuptials — announced their divorce on Aug. 3, with Luann writing on Twitter: “It’s with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce. We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!”

Though the former countess, 52, remained strong both before and during her seven months as Mrs. D’Agostino (even forgiving her then-fiancé for kissing a Playboy model at New York’s Regency Hotel the day before their Palm Beach engagement party), the signs seemed clear watching the series that Tom wasn’t looking to give up his bachelor status anytime soon, no matter what Luann said.

And yet weeks after the wedding, Tom, 50, was caught in a hot mic moment calling himself a “dog with a collar” while chatting with an ex at a party.

Wednesday’s season finale appears to provide even more proof. In a sneak peek clip released Wednesday, Tom reunites in conversation with his ex Missy — who previously appeared this season and revealed she was dating Tom when she learned he was engaged to Luann — at a party thrown by Tinsley Mortimer in honor of Sonja Morgan.

“The last time I saw Missy …,” Tom can be heard saying at the event, as Missy encourages him to tell the story.

“I gotta unplug this thing,” he adds, fumbling with this body microphone. “De-mic!”

So was that the beginning of the end? Morgan sure thinks so.

“You’re going to see tonight in Luann’s face that she’s not so defensive any more about Tom,” she told PEOPLE Now during an appearance on Monday. “There’s sadness there. The wheels are moving, and it’s starting to click for her, and then at the reunion there’s some conversations that go on that really had me worried.”

Luann, meanwhile, continues to maintain that Tom remained faithful to her during their marriage. “I do not think Tom cheated on me, definitely not,” she told Page Six on Friday. “God knows he’s got himself in some trouble in the past, but I don’t believe that continued [while we were married].”

“It was impossible, we were having problems and we tried really hard to fix things, and we finally came to the conclusion it was just not going to work,” she continued. “It was a tough decision and we are both very sad about it. But the truth is we just weren’t getting along.”

The Real Housewives of New York City finale airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.