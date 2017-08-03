Luann D'Agostino's RHONY Costar Dorinda Medley Reacts to Split of Couple She Set Up: 'She Deserves Happiness'

Dorinda Medley is heartbroken over Luann and Tom D’Agostino‘s decision to divorce, but she remains hopeful that her Real Housewives of New York City costar will find lifelong love and happiness in the future.

Seven months after tying the knot in a lavish New Year’s Eve wedding, Luann, 52, announced Thursday via her Twitter account that she and her husband are calling it quits. “It’s with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce,” wrote the former Countess. “We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!”

“I’m just very saddened, you know. It’s always sad to see a marriage break up and obviously so quickly. I wish them the best. I’m just very sad. It’s heartbreaking, really,” Medley told PEOPLE on Thursday after learning about the split. “It’s heartbreaking for Luann, too, because I love her and I know how much she loves Tom.”

Medley first played matchmaker and set up the former couple before she stood beside them as a bridesmaid at their Palm Beach, Florida, wedding. “The reason I introduced Tom to Luann is because they’re actually the same person. They like to do the same things; they like to eat out all the time; they like to be out all the time; they’re very sporty. So when I saw that Tom was single and Luann was single, I decided to make a match,” Medley previously told PEOPLE about why she put them together.

The duo first “met” when Medley and Tom, 50, were at the same party. She handed him the phone, and Luann was on the other end. But it took five months before they connected in person — and instantly became “inseparable.”

Although numerous Housewives had their doubts about the pair’s relationship throughout their whirlwind courtship — “we all did after that whole incident,” Medley said, referencing Tom kissing a Playboy model at New York’s Regency Hotel the day before his and Luann’s engagement party — Medley said she eventually “let go” of them and admits she “wouldn’t have set them up” if she didn’t think they would be a good match.

“I thought Tom was a really nice guy. And she seemed very happy. I thought they had kind of resolved and worked through [their issues]. We all go through s— — look at me, okay. Nothing’s perfect even though people try to make it out to be,” shared Medley.

Looking to the future, Medley believes that Luann and Tom will have an amicable relationship — they just have to give it time.

“Luann is very good at [remaining friendly] with all her exes,” Medley shares. “I think obviously this one might be hard at the beginning, but Luann’s not like that. She keeps it moving. She makes a decision. Every one of her exes she’s still very close to. I’m sure it will take time. I love Luann — she’s a good girl. She deserves happiness and I’m here to help her whatever way I can.”

“As I said on the show, I’ll be here whenever she needs me,” Medley said, adding, “When it goes well, when it doesn’t go well, I’m here.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.