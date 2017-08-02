Ramona Singer Admits She's a 'Miserable Person' While Swimming with Skinny-Dipping Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny Frankel and Ramona Singer‘s friendship hit a rough patch on this season of The Real Housewives of New York City. But in PEOPLE’s exclusive clip from Wednesday’s all-new episode, the two ladies finally break down and hug it out — in the pool, of all places.

The tender and tearful moment goes down in one of the final nights of the NYC Housewives’ already-epic Mexico trip, though it doesn’t start out as sweet as it ends.

The Skinnygirl mogul — who happens to be skinny-dipping when all of this goes down — kicks things off by confronting Singer about her “mean” behavior, which started at the beginning of the season when Singer brought up Frankel’s naked film past in the context of her 7-year-old daughter Bryn.

While Singer has attempting to apologize many times since, Frankel, 46, explains that she’s missing the point.

“It’s not that I think [you’ve been mean to me]. A friend would never, ever say, ‘So I was wondering. Is that weird that you were topless or naked or in a porno?’ ” she says. “My good friends would never act like that.”

“You tried to ‘Gotcha!’ — don’t f—ing back out, just cop to what happened,” she adds. “That’s not how you act with a real friend! It’s not what I felt. It’s what you did.”

RELATED VIDEO: Ramona Singer on Her Explosive Fight with Bethenny Frankel: ‘I Admit My Delivery Sucked’

Singer, 60, tries to defend herself — at first criticizing Frankel for the way she acts with people and then claiming she didn’t remember what she said. (“It was so long ago, I don’t know!” she says.)

But Frankel keeps pushing: “Ramona keeps saying, ‘I didn’t mean to this, I didn’t mean to that’ — which is not true, she did mean to,” she confesses to viewers. “And I want to get it out of her.”

Eventually she does, with Singer breaking into tears and admitting, “I’m f—ed up.”

“I’m f—ed up, okay? I’m f—ed up,” Singer repeats. “I’m sorry. I’m a miserable person, I’m horrible, I’m a bad friend, I don’t know how to act, I’m miserable — I am so sorry that I did what I did and I hurt you.”

“I’ll never do that again. I hope I’ll never do that again, beause I don’t want to be that person,” she laments. “I don’t want to hurt someone. I care about you and I don’t want to hurt you or anyone else I care about. That’s like, so mean. And that wasn’t my intention — or maybe it was. I don’t know, I don’t know.”

The two end up embracing as each is brought to tears.

“That s— has to stop. You be a good friend. Who does that? Who acts like that?” Frankel tells Singer. “I don’t want you to be that person. I know you don’t know.”

The breakthrough finally seems to give Singer some relief.

“I’m embarrassed about what happened,” she says. “It’s not really who I am.”

“Does that make me a bad person? That I don’t know I’m bad?” she asks Frankel. “Am I bad? I’m not evil. I’m not an evil person.”

“No, no. You’re not bad — you’re not an evil person, I don’t think you’re an evil person,” says Frankel. “I want you to be happy. I really do, I swear to god on my life I want you to be happy. Because I think you’re sad and you’re not admitting it.”

FROM PEN: Andy Cohen’s Pick For the Most Absurd Housewives Business Ever

If that weren’t enough to get RHONY fans excited, elsewhere in the clip, Dorinda Medley tries to put a bathing suit on a very naked (and tipsy) Sonja Morgan.

“It’s literally like trying to put a bikini on a piece of spaghetti,” Medley says. “I haven’t seen that much of my own vagina, let alone hers. I’ll live with that sight for the rest of my life.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.