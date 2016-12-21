New York has a new Housewife.

PEOPLE has learned that Tinsley Mortimer has been filming scenes for The Real Housewives of New York City‘s upcoming season, and a source reveals that the troubled socialite will be taking the place of last season’s newest cast member Jules Wainstein, who became embroiled in a contentious divorce after the show finished filming.

Mortimer, 41, is certainly no stranger to either reality TV or personal drama.

Formerly the star of The CW’s 2010 series High Society, she was arrested this past April for trespassing on her ex-boyfriend’s property in Palm Beach, Florida. According to a police report obtained by PEOPLE at the time, Mortimer was allegedly crying and screaming in an attempt to collect belongings from the home of sugar heir Nico Fanjul.

“She sat on his doorstep for hours and banged on the door,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “She was frantic and very upset. Finally they called the police to get her out of there. She’s not a bad person but she was too upset to be thinking rationally.”

Another police report from 2013 then surfaced, alleging Mortimer had been abused by Fanjul. The report claimed he had smothered her with a pillow and damaged her car during a drunken altercation. (Mortimer refused to press charges, and Fanjul denied the allegations.)

In July, Mortimer struck a deal to cease all communication with Fanjul and keep her distance from both her ex and his parents’ home. Her case will not go to trial, and the charges against her will be officially dismissed on Dec. 30.

“Tinsley has always maintained her innocence. She is relieved and feels she has been vindicated,” a source close to the star told PEOPLE after the settlement. “Now she can finally move on with her life. This is a victory for her.”

Added the source: “Hopefully, one day she can help other women that have found themselves in similar situations and feel like they can’t get out.”

The Real Housewives of New York City returns to Bravo in 2017.