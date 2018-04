The Real Housewives of New York City Turns 10! See Every Cast Member, Then and Now

Started as a Countess, now she's here. De Lesseps, 52, may have gone through the most heartbreak of any Housewife during her 10 seasons on the show (one of which was spent as a Friend of the Housewives). She's been divorced twice (from Alexandre de Lesseps in 2009 and from Tom D’Agostino Jr. in 2017), had a few drunken stumbles (like her fall in the bush in Tequila, Mexico), and an arrest and subsequent trip to rehab (which will play out this season). But with three hit singles, with a fourth on the way, RHONY fans should know better than to count out the Countess.