As a season full of tension comes to an end, the women of The Real Housewives of New York City have a lot of drama to address — and PEOPLE has an exclusive First Look at the three-part reunion.

Bethenny Frankel, Carole Radziwill, Dorinda Medley, Luann D’Agostino, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan and newcomer Tinsley Mortimer are all back for the catch-up to discuss everything from love triangles to that wild trip to Mexico with host Andy Cohen.

D’Agostino — who confirmed last week that she is divorcing husband of seven months Tom D’Agostino, Jr. — addresses the ladies’ “obsession with Tom” as she foreshadows that her second shot at married life wasn’t turning out as she had hoped.

Says Frankel of Tom: “Any one of 10 things that he has ever said to you, I would be crying in the bathroom.”

Replies D’Agostino, “Why do you think I stayed at the hotel last night?”

Also on the reunion, Frankel brings up the ongoing feud she has with ex-husband Jason Hoppy.

“You can’t even imagine the torment that this has been,” she says through tears. “There’s no way to describe it. It was torture”

The reunion show concludes with the women reliving all of the excitement from their trip to Mexico — from girl-on-girl hickeys to the tequila-fueled tears and actual bloodshed. Though in true Housewives fashion, the discussion takes a turn when Frankel questions the sincerity of Singer’s tearful apology for the accusations she made against her this season.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo, with the season 9 finale airing this week and the three-part reunion kicking off Aug. 16.