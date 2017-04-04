RHONY's Luann D’Agostino Says Bethenny Frankel 'Finally Got Divorced, So She’s Happy’

Luann D’Agostino says she’s worked through a tough time with her Real Housewives of New York City costar Bethenny Frankel, after the Skinnygirl mogul accused D’Agostino’s new husband of cheating on her.

The newlywed, who married Tom D’Agostino, Jr. in December, explained to PEOPLE Now that Frankel’s concern was coming from a sincere place.

“Bethenny is kind of worried about me because of the past and I’m getting married, and she’s a little nervous about it,” the 51-year-old reality star shared. “And I think part of the reason why she’s so upset is because she’s had problems in her marriage and went through a very difficult divorce and I think she’s worried about me.”

Although season nine of the hit Bravo show is set to air this week, D’Agostino said that the tension in her friendship is over now.

“Bethenny and I are cool,” she revealed. “We’re good. She’s finally got divorced, so she’s happy, and I finally got married, so it’s all good.”

D’Agostino explained that although Frankel said she witnessed her then-fiancé making out for more than an hour with a Playboy model at New York’s Regency Hotel just a day before her Palm Beach engagement party, the former Countess says they’ve gotten passed it.

“I must say, the girls are trepidatious about me getting married because of Tom’s past, but I’m a grown woman,” D’Agostino said. “Tom and I are very good together. We’re very happy. So I understand where it’s coming from, but I know what I’m doing.”

She added that since the wedding, “We’re happy, and the housewives are finally happy for me.”

That doesn’t mean watching the past events play out on television will be no big deal.

“It’s never easy to relive something like that, dragged back through it, but I don’t let it get under my skin. For me, it’s the past, and I’m someone who very much looks forward to the future,” D’Agostino admitted. “I don’t dwell in the past. I know that’s over and my future is so bright with Tom so that’s what I look forward to.”

Season nine of Real Housewives of New York City premieres Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.