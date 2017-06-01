Jill Zarin Returns to RHONY! 'I'm Not Gonna Lie, I Kind of Miss the Gossip'

She’s baaack…

After a four-season absence from the show that made her a star, original Housewife Jill Zarin is returning to The Real Housewives of New York City next week — and video of her highly anticipated scene is finally here!

Zarin, who hasn’t appeared on the Bravo series since she left at the end of season 4, doesn’t waste time getting into the action.

At a dinner with Housewives Luann D’Agostino and Dorinda Medley, the 53-year-old Zarin Fabrics matriarch hears the scoop on the latest battle between her former friends Bethenny Frankel and Ramona Singer — admitting she has a soft spot for the drama the show brings.

“I miss it,” she says. “I’m not gonna lie, I kind of miss the gossip.”

Of course, most of the gossip for the past two seasons has been about the relationship between Luann and new husband Tom D’Agnostino, Jr. He has been consistently accused of being unfaithful to Luann and was even caught making out with a Playboy model at New York City’s Regency Hotel the day before the couple’s Palm Beach engagement party.

Luann confronted Tom over the allegations and moved on with their engagement, later telling PEOPLE: “I’m not going to let a stupid kiss ruin the rest of my life.”

“He screwed up,” she acknowledged. “What he did was wrong. But this wasn’t premeditated. It wasn’t an affair. It was a mistake. He was upset with me. It was a stupid retaliation of some sort. He did the wrong thing, and he totally recognizes that. I know in my heart of hearts that he loves me.”

But what does Tom think the gossip keeps coming his way?

“I frequent the same spots and am with a lot of the same people and most of which are friends of mine who are single in the city,” he tells the table on Wednesday’s episode, then speaking out against Singer for trying to investigate his life. “For Ramona to go around, she is making this her mission. And to call friends of mine in California?”

“That is so obnoxious,” Zarin interjects, throwing her hands up while her husband, Bobby, sits by her side.

None of this seems to faze Luann. “People love to gossip, and Tom and I just don’t listen to it,” she says. “We’re happy in our lives and we don’t let gossip affect our relationship.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.