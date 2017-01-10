RHONJ's Dolores Catania on Melissa Gorga's Boutique Closure — Is It Really Temporary?

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania is spilling the beans on why fellow Housewife Melissa Gorga has closed her boutique.

Last week, a rep for Gorga confirmed to PEOPLE that her Envy by Melissa Gorga boutique in Montclair, New Jersey, is closed temporarily as she and her business partner Jackie Beard Robinson parted ways.

“The chemistry was over,” Catania tells PEOPLE of Gorga and Robinson’s split. “The business agreement or what ever it was that they had between them is not working out anymore. They decided to separate and Jackie wanted to liquidate the [boutique].”

She added: “I don’t know if Melissa was on board with that, but certainly Jackie went to Kim [DePaola] for the help.”

Gorga’s rep previously told PEOPLE in a statement that although Gorga and Robinson parted ways, Gorga would continue to manage the business herself. But Catania says Robinson’s departure was likely no surprise.

“I’m sure Jackie had had complaints in the past and stressed them to Melissa,” Catania says. “I don’t know if Melissa really took them as serious.”

As for Catania, she says she has remained neutral in the situation.

“I just listened and I just let them know that I wouldn’t be taking sides,” she tells PEOPLE. “Although, that’s gonna be a good sale … I never miss a sale.”

A post went up on the boutique’s website Wednesday, “We are remodeling our website and adding new inventory. Please check back soon!”