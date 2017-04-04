ERIKA TAKES DOWN DORIT (AND EILEEN!) IN HONG KONG

Erika and Dorit's friendship — or maybe more accurately, lack thereof — became the focus of a season 7 RHOBH trip to Hong Kong that was supposed to be about Lisa Vanderpump's charity work. After a heated conversation on a junk boat — in which "pantygate" came back up and Erika put Dorit in her place about the situation and her alleged obsession with her, the conversation continued at a dinner, and a well-intentioned Eileen put her foot in her mouth, big time. "I don't think [Dorit] really understood what she was getting into," Eileen said. "I don't think she's evil. She's already saying 'Sorry' — what do you want then? There's nothing she can say or do that can make it okay? She didn't kill your child." Erika's only child is a cop, and she broke down over the fear that her child could be killed at any time. "Your kid doesn't put on a uniform every day and night and put his life out on the line for people he doesn't know. Don't ever talk about my f---ing kid again. Shut the f--- up. You don't know what I deal with every night." Erika later apologized to Eileen for losing control, but as of the March 28 episode, was still waiting on Dorit to call her husband and apologize about pantygate.