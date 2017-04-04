What's Happening?! Norman Lear Says Jimmie Walker Dates Ann Coulter
TV
All of the Most Epic Real Housewives Brawls, Ever
From table flips and weave pulls to thrown drinks and harsh words, we’re reliving all of the best (or is it worst?) moments from New Jersey to Beverly Hills and beyond
By Amanda Michelle Steiner and Kate Hogan
Posted on
1 of 27
ERIKA TAKES DOWN DORIT (AND EILEEN!) IN HONG KONG
Erika and Dorit's friendship — or maybe more accurately, lack thereof — became the focus of a season 7 RHOBH trip to Hong Kong that was supposed to be about Lisa Vanderpump's charity work. After a heated conversation on a junk boat — in which "pantygate" came back up and Erika put Dorit in her place about the situation and her alleged obsession with her, the conversation continued at a dinner, and a well-intentioned Eileen put her foot in her mouth, big time. "I don't think [Dorit] really understood what she was getting into," Eileen said. "I don't think she's evil. She's already saying 'Sorry' — what do you want then? There's nothing she can say or do that can make it okay? She didn't kill your child." Erika's only child is a cop, and she broke down over the fear that her child could be killed at any time. "Your kid doesn't put on a uniform every day and night and put his life out on the line for people he doesn't know. Don't ever talk about my f---ing kid again. Shut the f--- up. You don't know what I deal with every night." Erika later apologized to Eileen for losing control, but as of the March 28 episode, was still waiting on Dorit to call her husband and apologize about pantygate.
2 of 27
TERESA'S TABLE FLIP
On season 1 of RHONJ, Teresa made history when she set the bar for Housewives brawls everywhere by fully flipping a table and calling Danielle a "prostitution whore." (Watch it here.)
3 of 27
SHEREE CHECKS HER PARTY PLANNER
"Who gon' check me, boo?" became the phrase of the moment during season 2 of RHOA after Sheree uttered the words to her "Independence Party" planner, who wasn't giving the newly single housewife what she wanted. When she confronted him about his empty party promises, he got aggressive – and she talked him right down.
4 of 27
LISA SMASHES A GLASS AT KIM
In reaction to Lisa questioning her sobriety (or, perhaps, absence thereof), Kim lashed out on RHOBH season 5. "Let's talk about the husband. … You better watch what you talk about me, or everyone will know," she threatened, prompting Lisa to go for Kim's throat, then pick up a glass and toss its contents at Kim before smashing the glass itself. "Never go after my husband!" Lisa shouted.
5 of 27
BETHENNY & KELLY'S 'SCARY ISLAND' SHOWDOWN
The season 3 RHONY Kelly meltdown in the Virgin Islands was a lot of things: scary, jarring, hilarious. She spewed enough hate toward Bethenny to last a whole season ("There's like knives on her tongue"; "I had nightmares Bethenny was trying to kill me"; "Most chefs don't chop") and cemented her place as the loose screw of the New York City crew.
6 of 27
BRANDI PUSHES KYLE DOWN THE STAIRS
When a potentially inebriated Kim tried to leave a poker party without having eaten on season 5 of RHOBH, sister Kyle tried to get her to eat a slice of pizza. After Kim turned it down, Kyle pushed the issue and Brandi pushed her down a small flight of stairs. Brandi wasn't a total villain, here – she was telling Kyle to leave her sister alone and went on the defense on social media to claim that Kyle had scratched her first.
7 of 27
JOE VS. JOE CHRISTENING BRAWL
At little Joey Gorga's christening in the season 3 premiere of RHONJ, the Gorgas weren't thrilled about Teresa being late to the service and about Joe Giudice skipping it altogether. When the Giudices arrived at the reception, the Joes had to be pulled apart after getting into each other's faces because … of the lateness? (Honestly, the reason for such a reaction was pretty unclear.)
8 of 27
AVIVA TAKES OFF HER LEG
Need we say more? As the RHONY women aired their issues with Aviva in season 6, she broke in by saying, "The only thing that is artificial or fake about me is this," plopping her unattached prosthetic leg on the table for all to see. Watch it here.
9 of 27
PORSHA ACCUSES KANDI OF ATTEMPTING TO DRUG HER
After Kandi revealed she and Porsha shared a late-night dance-floor make out session that prompted Porsha to ask if the two could have sex in RHOA season 9, all hell broke loose. Porsha responded with a series of shocking allegations — including that Kandi had a sex dungeon, had previously been involved in a seven-year relationship with a woman and was currently being cheated on by her husband, Todd Tucker — and that Kandi wanted to drug her and a mutual friend in order to bring them back to her house that night. "That really bothered me because I've been in the music industry since I was a kid and people get into the whole drug and drinking thing," Kandi explained. "It's just been boilin' my blood. Because if she's out there telling people this mess, that could ruin my life. So I have to let people know that this bitch is full of s---."
10 of 27
BRANDI SLAPS LISA IN THE FACE
Though Brandi slapped Lisa in the face in jest on a season 5 episode of RHOBH, Lisa did not get the joke. (We didn't really get it, either.) Writing in a blog for Bravo, Lisa admitted that it wasn't the force of the slap but the "violation" inherent in the act that made her so upset. "I f---ed up," Brandi wrote in her own blog. "I admit that." (Watch it here.)
11 of 27
JOE VS. JOE: SCUMGATE
When Teresa told her husband that her brother Joe Gorga had called her "scum" on season 5 of RHONJ, all hell broke loose, though those punches never really did connect. We were all given a great gift, however, when everyone came away covered in a mysterious black substance – Joe Gorga's black hair dye. (Watch it here.)
12 of 27
IT'S UNBE-WEAVE-ABLE
After Teresa and Danielle couldn't play nice during a RHONJ fashion show in season 2, Jacqueline's daughter, Ashlee, joined the melee and pulled out Danielle's hair extensions. A veritable Housewife in training!
13 of 27
ADRIANA PUNCHES JOANNA
It's rare that punches are thrown on Housewives, but Adriana was feeling so much rage toward Joanna on this season 2 episode of Real Housewives of Miami that she let one go, making contact with her foe's face (though editors may have enhanced the sound effects a bit). "From that moment on, I just see red, and next thing you know …" Adriana said in her not-so-explanatory explanation. (Watch it here.)
14 of 27
GAME NIGHT AT DANA'S HOUSE
While game night did not come to blows or wine-throwing, things got incredibly awkward in season 2 of RHOBH when Brandi got into it with the Richards sisters after accusing Kim of being drunk, prompting Kyle to call Brandi a slut. It was a hot mess from start to finish, with Dana taking the side of the Richards sisters, egging everyone on and generally being the worst host ever.
15 of 27
JACQUELINE ENDS HER FRIENDSHIP WITH TERESA & MELISSA
After weeks of mounting tensions between Jacqueline and Teresa and Melissa, Jacqueline reached her breaking point in Vermont in season 7 of New Jersey, calling Teresa "a f---ing criminal" and Melissa "a fake, phony bitch" and appearing to end her relationship with the two for good. "She is a convicted felon, and that's not going to change," Jacqueline said of Teresa. "She's one of the toxic people in my life I gotta get out. I don't feel the hurt this time. I feel relief." The entire fight stemmed back to an early season's "strippergate," when Teresa was accused of spreading rumors about sister-in-law Melissa's secret past. Teresa told Melissa Jacqueline started the rumors — while Jacqueline contended she actually warned Melissa of the entire situation. Regardless, the situation seemed to bond Teresa and Melissa, and leave Jacqueline feeling weightless.
16 of 27
TAMRA THROWS WINE IN JEANA'S FACE
The RHOC season 6 finale was quite splashy after Tamra threw a glass of red wine in Jeana's face. See, Tamra was in the process of divorcing her husband, Simon, a friend of Jeana's. Jeana said some not-so-great things about Tamra in the press, resulting in Tamra presenting her with a cease and desist letter (or was that "cyst and decease"?) at a party. When Jeana gave Tamra some lip, the red wine went flying.
17 of 27
PORSHA KNOCKS KENYA DOWN
The fact that a mugshot is involved in this fight automatically earns it top honors. Porsha and Kenya just couldn't stop during the RHOA sixth season's first reunion, and ultimately, Porsha jumped off the couch and knocked Kenya over, taking host Andy Cohen – who tried to intervene – out in the process. Cohen sent Porsha home and Kenya ultimately pressed charges; Porsha was later charged with misdemeanor battery.
18 of 27
PSYCHIC ALLISON DUBOIS DEMOLISHES KYLE
At a dinner party of Camille's in season 1 of RHOBH, psychic Allison DuBois was the guest of honor. After the ladies hammered away at Allison all night for a reading – much to Camille's annoyance – she finally told Kyle (after more than a few drinks): "Your husband is going to stop loving you once your kids grow up, so just be prepared for that." The night went downhill from there.
19 of 27
NENE AND KIM FIGHT EN ROUTE TO FLORIDA
After Nene planned a girls' getaway that Kim turned into a stopover on her season 3 "Tardy for the Party" tour, the RHOA friends got fresh on Kim's tour bus. "What Kandi does is work, what you do is not work," Nene fired off to the budding pop star. (Watch it here.)
20 of 27
JACQUELINE SITS ON ROBYN IN VERMONT
On what was supposed to be a relaxing season 7 RHONJ trip to Vermont, Jacqueline got into it with Teresa's friend Robyn, who the Housewives star deemed one of "Teresa's soldiers" — a friend who only says yes. After calling her out, Robyn got riled up. "I'm not a soldier to Teresa," she yelled. "I make my own decisions and I don't need you, who doesn't know me and who shouldn't judge me, to call me a f---ing soldier. You're f---ing making me mad right now. What is your problem? By you f---ing calling me a soldier makes me want to rage on your ass." "Do it!" Jacqueline screamed back, turning her backside toward Robyn. "Do it! Rage on my ass." She then sat on Robyn, who did nothing but scream and curse until Jacqueline got up — and then threatened to punch her in the face.
21 of 27
VICKI YELLS ABOUT THREESOMES ON A CANADIAN MOUNTAINTOP
On a Canadian ski trip in season 8 of RHOC, Vicki confronted Lauri for telling people she had had a threesome in New Orleans. Lauri denied it, insisting that she never said that Vicki had necessarily had sex with those people she saw. (She did, however, say: "I walked in and she was in bed with another woman and they were both in bed with another man.") What followed was Vicki shrieking about threesomes and sex with multiple partners that she did not have for approximately several hours.
22 of 27
RAMONA THROWS A WINE GLASS AT KRISTEN
It takes skill to hit a swimmer in the lip with a wine glass while sitting on a boat, but Ramona did just that to Kristen on a season 6 RHONY getaway gone bad. Ramona, mad at Kristen for telling her she wasn't doing enough to help Sonja sort out her business ventures, chucked her entire wine glass at her frenemy as they relaxed in a lake in the Berkshires. As other Wives tended to Kristen's split lip, Ramona kept it classy, calling Kristen "a f---ing bitch."
23 of 27
LEEANNE THREATENS 'TO KILL' MARIE
It started with something quite silly — a story about LeeAnne pooping in a car — but it escalated into a full-blown burst of rage and death threats from Real Housewives of Dallas's LeeAnne to her friend Marie, the one that leaked the now-infamous fecal news in season 2. LeeAnne's outburst took place late at night, during a girls' trip to Austin, and was caught on Cary's iPhone camera for all to hear. The rest of the episode centered around LeeAnne and her threats of violence, with the other women voicing that they feared for their safety. LeeAnne later spoke to PEOPLE about the incident, saying her anger stems from the abuse she suffered as a child, and that "my mouth takes over, my brain shuts down," when she's angry. "When I say things like, 'I'm going to kill you' – how many times have you heard a parent, even characters on sitcoms say that? It's slang to me," she said. "At any point, Marie could have walked away from this argument. She could have gone upstairs. I wasn't holding her in a corner, I didn't have a weapon in my hand, all I had was my mouth."
24 of 27
SHEREE 'SHIFTS' KIM'S WIG
Sheree got herself into the middle of a Kim/Nene spat on RHOA season 2 and did what she could to show Kim who was boss: tugged on the blonde's wig. "I did not try to pull it off, I did not want to pull it off," Sheree said in her defense. "I just wanted to shift it a little bit." In the end, problems weren't solved, and Michael Lohan (yep, father of Lindsay) swooped in to whisk Kim away. (Watch it here.)
25 of 27
BETHENNY THREATENS LUANN OVER SKINNYGIRL & MORE
"She's so deeply unhappy that I think it kills her to see me happy," LuAnn said after brawling with Bethenny in season 8 of RHONY over how involved the former Countess said she was with Frankel's Skinnygirl brand. It opened a can of worms for the two, who then went after LuAnn's now-husband Tom D'Agostino and her lack of support for friend in need Sonja Morgan. "I'm like, you wanna f—ing go? I'll take you by the neck outside," an agitated Bethenny vented to Ramona. "I'll f---ing smash her with a reindeer antler."
26 of 27
KELLY VS. TAMRA — AND EVERYONE ELSE
On a RHOC getaway to Ireland in season 11, Kelly suggested Tamra's estranged daughter no longer spoke to her because she was a liar. That obviously didn't go over well, with the two butting heads even after Kelly apologized (Tamra just couldn't accept). Later in the evening when the cameras stopped rolling, the rest of the OC crew ganged up on Kelly over her comments, catching some of the drama on cell phone video. The evening ended with Heather calling Kelly trash — and Kelly in tears, asking to go home.
27 of 27
THE ATLANTA GUYS BRAWL
Fights weren't just for the ladies on season 6 of RHOA. At her pajama party, Nene stirred the pot by revealing that Kenya told Natalie that her husband Christopher told her they were in a common-law marriage. Christopher got up to defend himself and lurched at Kenya; her assistant Brandon came to her defense; suddenly Peter was up pushing everyone back and Apollo took Brandon down (you follow?). The crew ultimately intervened and what followed were lots of tears. And lots of jaw-drops from viewers.
See Also
More
What's Happening?! Norman Lear Says Jimmie Walker Dates Ann Coulter
Ludacris Guest Stars as Get-Well Gus in Disney Junior's Doc McStuffins - See the Exclusive Clip!