People

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Exclusive

'No Bull, but All Horns': Watch the Real Housewives of Dallas Season 2 Taglines

By @natalie_j_stone

Posted on

Everything is bigger in Texas — including the drama!

On Aug. 14, The Real Housewives of Dallas will have its season 2 premiere, and audiences will meet two new faces when it returns.

Joining returning Housewives Cary Deuber, Stephanie Hollman, LeeAnne Locken and Brandi Redmond, Dallas, Texas, socialites D’Andra Simmons and Kameron Westcott will bring some new drama to the mix.

In anticipation of the upcoming second season, which will include unexpected betrayals and shocking scandals, PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek at the Housewives’ taglines.

F. Scott Schafer/Bravo

Brandi Redmond
“I cheered for the Cowboys, so I never get played.”

 

F. Scott Schafer/Bravo

Stephanie Hollman
“I married into money, but family is my fortune.”

F. Scott Schafer/Bravo

Cary Deuber
“Every girl has skeletons in their closet. Mine are next to my Birkin.”

F. Scott Schafer/Bravo

D’Andra Simmons
“I started from the Dallas dynasty, but I’ll finish with my own empire.”

F. Scott Schafer/Bravo

Kameron Westcott
“Dumb blondes get noticed. Smart blondes get everything.”

F. Scott Schafer/Bravo

LeeAnne Locken
“I’m a true Texan. No bull, but all horns.”

Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Dallas premieres Monday at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo.