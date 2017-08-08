'No Bull, but All Horns': Watch the Real Housewives of Dallas Season 2 Taglines

Everything is bigger in Texas — including the drama!

On Aug. 14, The Real Housewives of Dallas will have its season 2 premiere, and audiences will meet two new faces when it returns.

Joining returning Housewives Cary Deuber, Stephanie Hollman, LeeAnne Locken and Brandi Redmond, Dallas, Texas, socialites D’Andra Simmons and Kameron Westcott will bring some new drama to the mix.

In anticipation of the upcoming second season, which will include unexpected betrayals and shocking scandals, PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek at the Housewives’ taglines.

Brandi Redmond

“I cheered for the Cowboys, so I never get played.”

Stephanie Hollman

“I married into money, but family is my fortune.”

Cary Deuber

“Every girl has skeletons in their closet. Mine are next to my Birkin.”

D’Andra Simmons

“I started from the Dallas dynasty, but I’ll finish with my own empire.”

Kameron Westcott

“Dumb blondes get noticed. Smart blondes get everything.”

LeeAnne Locken

“I’m a true Texan. No bull, but all horns.”

Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Dallas premieres Monday at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo.