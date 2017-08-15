There’s a new blonde bombshell in town, and she’s joining the Dallas drama!

Real Housewives of Dallas are getting to know newcomer Kameron Westcott, who joins fellow new Housewife D’Andra Simmons in trying to find a place among returning cast members Cary Deuber, Stephanie Hollman, LeeAnne Locken and Brandi Redmond.

Here are five things to know about Westcott.

1. She’s a Dallas socialite.

The Westcott family is one of the wealthiest and most prominent in Dallas. Highly respected in the city’s charity scene, she has a broad social circle that spans throughout the city.

“Kameron Westcott is a Dallas socialite. It’s what Chris Rock always said: there’s rich people and then there’s the wealthy ones that write the rich people’s checks. The Westcotts are wealthy,” Deuber explained on the premiere.



2. She’s a California girl.

Although she now calls Dallas home, Westcott is originally from Montecito, California. After graduating high school, she left the Santa Barbara area to attend Southern Methodist University, where she majored in fine arts.

3. She’s a married mother of two.

At the age of 22, Westcott met her husband, Court, a venture capitalist who has made his money off of tech investments. The couple has been married for eight years now and lives with their two children — daughter Hilton, 6, and son Cruise, 3 — in a 7,500-sq.-ft. home in Dallas’ most exclusive neighborhood, Highland Park.

4. She’s practically a real-life Elle Woods from Legally Blonde.

If Reese Witherspoon‘s famous character Elle Woods were a real-life person, she would be Kameron Westcott. The socialite may have long blonde locks, but don’t underestimate her intelligence! Westcott admittedly prefers to “use the blonde card” and has a blonde license plate, which she believes prompts fellow drivers to drive safely around her vehicle. And like the Legally Blonde character, Westcott also has a furry companion that accompanies her (in her purse) wherever she goes — a Yorkshire Terrier called Louis that she got before she met her husband.

“Kameron is like a real-life Elle Woods from Legally Blonde and she’s happy in her world and I say more power to ya, sister,” Deuber shared.

5. She loves pink.

Westcott loves pink. From her clothes to her lipstick to her home, there’s never enough pink for her. In fact, she loves pink so much that she’s developing an organic and natural pink dog food line.

“I love pink. It’s my way of taking myself out of reality. I mean, with all the horrible things that are happening in our world, I like to live in a bubble,” Westcott said. “I always say: blonde by birth, pink by choice.”

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Mondays (10 p.m. ET) on Bravo.