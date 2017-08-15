Will it be another brunette who brings the drama on season 2 of The Real Housewives of Dallas?

Real Housewives of Dallas are getting to know newcomer D’Andra Simmons, who joined fellow new Housewife Kameron Westcott in shaking up the dynamic among returning cast members Cary Deuber, Stephanie Hollman, Brandi Redmond and controversial brown-haired beauty LeeAnne Locken.

Here are five things to know about Simmons.

1. She’s a Dallas socialite.

Simmons was born and raised in Dallas and comes from a wealthy family that is considered one of the city’s most prominent. Her father, Glenn Simmons, and uncle were self-made millionaires. The Simmons name can be spotted throughout the city on numerous buildings, including the medical center and at Southern Methodist University.

“Growing up, I was just spoiled rotten, my mom would say,” Simmons explained on the premiere. “I had something like 275 dresses at 5 years old and 75 pairs of shoes. I don’t think I’ve gotten out of that phase.”

2. She’s married to a photojournalist.

Simmons’ husband, Jeremy, is a photojournalist who is retired from the military and has two children from a previous marriage. The couple’s Highland Park home is filled with photos and souvenirs from their travels across the globe.

3. She was initially pursuing politics.

After graduating college, Simmons didn’t have to work, but she wanted to prove that she could do things independently. In 2004, she was pursuing a career in politics in Washington, D.C., when she was convinced to return to Dallas to run her mother’s company.

4. She works for her mother’s company.

Simmons’ mother, Dee, is a breast cancer survivor who founded a lucrative nutrition product line 20 years after her diagnosis. Thirteen years ago, Dee was supposed to turn the reins of her company over to her daughter, but she still actively runs it today.

“She says she wants to retire, but my mother, just like I am, we’re both control freaks. So it’s going to be hard to let go of those reins,” Simmons explained. “She’s afraid that I grew up with a silver spoon in my mouth, so now I don’t know how to make money. Let’s just put it that way.”

5. She’s best friends with LeeAnne Locken.

Simmons and Locken are thick as thieves, so we anticipate to see the strong bond between these two brunettes to be played out at some point this season.

“D’Andra Simmons comes from a legacy family of Dallas,” Locken shared. “And I’m lucky she happens to be my best friend.”

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Mondays (10 p.m. ET) on Bravo.