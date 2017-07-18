Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Girardi has added yet another line item to her résumé: Author.

Not only has she garnered a mass of fans for her role on RHOBH and as a contestant in Dancing with the Stars, the dance music artist has taken her blogging to the next level. Girardi exclusively shared with PEOPLE that she’s written a tell-all memoir entitled Pretty Mess. The book will release in January 2018 under her stage name Erika Jayne.

“Without Erika Jayne, Erika Girardi would just be another rich bitch with a plane,” said the 46-year-old per the book’s press release, “I hope my intimate story can inspire readers to become their own strong, confident and vibrant pretty messes.”

According to the release, the book will recount her beginnings as dancer and singer. From there, it will trace her life leading up to the decision to join the other Housewives on RHOBH, life on set and her romance with her 32-years-older husband, Tom Girardi.

“Tom is an incredibly special human being,” she told PEOPLE earlier this year, “He’s not only a great husband — he’s also a great father, a great friend, a great mentor, and a hell of a f—ing lawyer. He’s so good.”

If Pretty Mess is anything like her shocking (i.e. mostly nude) Instagram posts, her narrative arc will be full of surprising details that haven’t been unveiled on the show.

“This book proves why Erika Jayne is a fan favorite: she’s fun and she’s fearless; and for the first time, she’s here to tell all,” said publisher Jennifer Bergstrom.

Pretty Mess will be published by Gallery Books in January 2018.