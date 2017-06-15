Kenya Moore is a married woman!

The 46-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star twirled down the aisle last weekend, in an intimate beach getaway in St. Lucia surrounded by family and friends, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm.

Her husband — a businessman she first met a year ago and began dating a few months later — is choosing to stay out of the spotlight for now, his identity being kept private from the press.

“I’m just ecstatic,” the star tells PEOPLE. “This man is the love of my life and I’m so happy to begin our lives together as husband and wife.”

Fans of the reality star might have had a clue of the tropical wedding location based on Moore’s recent Instagram posts — one of a sunset and the other, a beach-side breakfast (where two glasses of champagne, two forks and two pairs of sunglasses can be easily seen).

“All I need,” Moore captioned one shot in hashtag — adding “thankful.”

#currentmood 😊 A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Jun 8, 2017 at 3:40pm PDT

#AllINeed #thankful A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Jun 12, 2017 at 7:16am PDT

Moore has been a fixture on RHOA since the show’s fifth season, known for her “Gone with the Wind Fabulous” attitude, her “Moore Manor” home, and her larger than life feuds with Porsha Williams, Phaedra Parks and Shereé Whitfield.

A former Miss USA, Moore’s has exposed her dating life on the hit Bravo series too — dating (and breaking up with) ex-boyfriends Walter Jackson and Matt Jordan over the course of her four seasons on the show, and often talking about her desire to start a family.

RELATED VIDEO: NeNe Leakes Returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta for Season 10!

Moore is expected to return to RHOA for its 10th season, too, filming for which will begin shortly and will include the return of original Housewife NeNe Leakes. While no other official casting decisions have been announced yet, Williams, Whitfield, Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey are all likely to return — while Parks has reportedly been let go.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann — a frenemy of Leakes and fellow original RHOA Housewife — is said to also be returning to the show next season, a source confirms to PEOPLE. She appeared as a guest on the show in the season 9 finale, attending Whitfield’s housewarming party and fighting with Moore.

In addition to RHOA, Moore has had an extensive career as an actress in Hollywood — with appearances in films like Waiting to Exhale and Deliver Us from Eva and roles on TV including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Girlfriends, and In the House. She also appeared in Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens and competed on season 7 of The Celebrity Apprentice.