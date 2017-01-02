'They're Perky!' Real Housewives of Atlanta's Cynthia Bailey Gets a Breast Exam — in Front of All Her Costars

It was 80% drama, 20% boobs on The Real Housewives of Atlanta this week.

On Sunday night’s episode, tension between Kandi Burruss and Phaedra Parks dominated the hour — but Cynthia Bailey‘s breasts still made an important appearance.

Bailey, 48, revealed she got breast implants when she was 40 years old and decided she wanted to get them “checked out” as she attempts to move on with her life after splitting from her husband of five years, Peter Thomas.

“In the spirit of rejuvenation I decided to give my girls a rebirth,” she said, smiling down at her chest: “These girls.”

Of course, the Bravo star brought along her costars to the appointment with her plastic surgeon: Burruss, Parks, Porsha Williams, Kenya Moore and Shereé Whitfield.

“‘I decided to invite my other girls so they could be as inspired to look a good as I do,” she added slyly.

Upon entering the surgeon’s office, the five women immediately began urging Bailey to take off her dress.

“Come on! Chop, chop, Cynthia!” they exclaimed. “The floor is waiting!”

“You’re a model, it’s okay!” said Williams.

“Don’t get shy, girl — just drop your drawers!” said Moore.

The women roared with laughter, demanding that Bailey show off “them titties.” Eventually, she complied — and the chorus of praise erupted as the doctor began performing a routine exam.

“Can we see what they feel like?” asked Burruss, making her way over and giving them a quick feel.

“They’re perky, full,” she said. “They’re pretty nice!”

“Are your nipples still sensitive after you did that? Let’s see — do you feel this?” joked Moore, pretending to twist Bailey’s nipples.

All jokes aside, the women all agreed that Bailey’s implants were particularly “cute.”

“They’re cute!” gushed Williams. “They look like the babies to mine. Mama and papa — and the kids!”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.