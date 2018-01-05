Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta has been packed with drama — but it’s nothing compared to what cast members like NeNe Leakes, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Cynthia Bailey, Shereé Whitfield, Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore will be spilling this year on BravoTV.com.

The Atlanta Housewives are banning together for The Real Housewives of Atlanta After Show, an all-new weekly web series that will be available to stream online each Sunday directly after the hit Bravo show. PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the series — and some of the tea the ladies will be spilling each week.

From left: Porsha Williams, Shereé Whitfield, NeNe Leakes, Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, and Kenya Moore Alex Martinez/Bravo

Of course, the ongoing feud between Moore and Zolciak-Biermann has everyone talking. “She brings the negativity with her,” says Moore, while Zolciak-Biermann tells Whitfield that she’s “a threat” and “Kenya needs some help.”

Leakes also has some things to say about Whitfield’s new incarcerated boyfriend. “Tyrone?” she asks. “Honey, he is in prison!”

Whitfield doesn’t seem to mind, though. “I really just don’t give a s— what everybody thinks!” she says.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta After Show premieres Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on BravoTV.com.