Prince Harry & Meghan Markle: The Funniest Reactions to Lifetime's Movie About the Royal Couple

What happened when Harry met Meghan?

On Sunday night, Lifetime aired its delightfully cheesy dramatization of the romance between England’s Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle — which, apparently, involved lions.

Though Harry & Meghan may not be the most accurate depiction of their relationship, it’s all royal watchers have until next weekend’s televised wedding.

Below, see the Internet’s best reactions to the movie.

Casting Call

Parisa Fitz-Henley is the spitting image of Meghan — and nailed her voice, too. Burgess Abernathy as Prince William? Not so much …

The actress playing Meghan Markle is her doppelganger… Harry & Meghan: #ARoyalRomance 💍 — Susanna Moss (@MsSMoss) May 14, 2018

Our best casting yet! 😉 We really nailed it with the cast of #ARoyalRomance. We can't tell the difference, can you? 🔍👀 pic.twitter.com/PryEr8JWfg — Lifetime (@lifetimetv) May 7, 2018

Bootleg Kate actually looks like her, but I KNOW that’s not supposed to be William??? Y’all let me down once again #harryandmeghan #ARoyalRomance pic.twitter.com/kkQj5qWTmZ — 🌻Sunset Boulevardez🌻 (@Kissesfromdes) May 14, 2018

Inner Conflict

The line between love and hate is always thin when watching a Lifetime masterpiece, and Harry & Meghan proved no exception.

Half the time I’m yelling at the TV, the other half I’m like this is so spot on #HarryandMeghan #ARoyalRomance #LifetimeMovies — Darby (@helloitsdarby) May 14, 2018

My beloved, Shakespeare loving, English teaching husband cannot look away from this movie.#ARoyalRomance — Meaghan W. Haxton (@theladyhaxton) May 14, 2018

Team Meghan

People loved seeing fictional Meghan be completely unimpressed by Prince Harry’s (Murray Fraser) first-date tardiness and royal title.

Oh I REALLY hope she brought up the Deal or No Deal gig on the first date. #Lifetime #harryandmeghan #ARoyalRomance — Kimberly L. (@KimmyLoves2Read) May 14, 2018

Can You Feel the Love Tonight?

Meghan and Harry’s second date involved an overnight trip to Botswana, a theory that Princess Diana’s spirit is possessing a lion and some sexy time.

hey boys i'm ready and willing to be botswana'd #ARoyalRomance — Marissa D (@MarissaDriscoll) May 14, 2018

This is like the best Bachelor date ever. #ARoyalRomance #HarryandMeghan — Aimee Friedman (@aimeefriedman) May 14, 2018

Yes Meghan, a lion almost ate me when I was a kid and I used my super human strength to leap to my feet to deflect a shot from my dad’s shotgun. #ARoyalRomance #HarryAndMeghan — Yvette (@atleve) May 14, 2018

She gave it up on the second date, some females give it up at a club in a bathroom with a stranger 🤷🏾‍♀️. #ARoyalRomance — _6713._ (@_NJ6713) May 14, 2018

Side note: I hope they put on mosquito repellent. Bites on the bits, not ideal.#ARoyalRomance — Meaghan W. Haxton (@theladyhaxton) May 14, 2018