Prince Harry & Meghan Markle: The Funniest Reactions to Lifetime's Movie About the Royal Couple

What happened when Harry met Meghan?
On Sunday night, Lifetime aired its delightfully cheesy dramatization of the romance between England’s Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle — which, apparently, involved lions.
Though Harry & Meghan may not be the most accurate depiction of their relationship, it’s all royal watchers have until next weekend’s televised wedding.
Below, see the Internet’s best reactions to the movie.
- Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletterto get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
Casting Call
Parisa Fitz-Henley is the spitting image of Meghan — and nailed her voice, too. Burgess Abernathy as Prince William? Not so much …
Inner Conflict
The line between love and hate is always thin when watching a Lifetime masterpiece, and Harry & Meghan proved no exception.
Team Meghan
People loved seeing fictional Meghan be completely unimpressed by Prince Harry’s (Murray Fraser) first-date tardiness and royal title.
Can You Feel the Love Tonight?
Meghan and Harry’s second date involved an overnight trip to Botswana, a theory that Princess Diana’s spirit is possessing a lion and some sexy time.