Ray Romano Hilariously Attempts to Get His 24-Year-Old Single Son a Date on Jimmy Kimmel Live

One of Ray Romano‘s sons may be single now, but he might not be for long thanks to his famous father.

Ray, 59, sat down with Jimmy Kimmel on Monday night and had a very familiar face join him on the Jimmy Kimmel Live stage: his 24-year-old son Matt, who has worked on the late night talk show for the past three years.

The last two times that Ray was previously on the show, Matt came out and took a bow. To carry on the tradition, Matt gave a wave to audiences and publicly thanked Kimmel after his father instructed him to “say thank you.”

“He’s a very good kid,” Kimmel complimented. “You and your wife must be very proud because he’s always in a good mood, he’s a worker, all of that stuff.”

Ray added, “He’s a good kid. You know, he’s getting a little up — he’s 24, so I like what you’re doing here with him. My wife wants grandchildren, so he needs to pick up the pace there.”

“Does Matt have a girlfriend?” asked Kimmel.

According to Ray, he was unaware if his son was single or in a relationship, but took the opportunity to clarify — on live television.

“We have no idea — this’ll be good, hold on,” Ray said as he beckoned Matt back out onto the stage, where Kimmel asked him in front of audiences if he had a girlfriend.

“No, not right now, no girlfriend,” Matt said with a laugh.

“Why don’t you have one?” Kimmel asked Matt, who responded with an “I don’t know.”

“How about this, how about we get him one,” Ray suggested as he told his son to look into the camera and smile. “Show them your teeth. I paid money for braces.”

Ray then proceeded to come up behind his son, placed his hand on Matt’s shoulder and spoke to the women of America: “Listen, ladies, he’s a good kid; good listener; he keeps his room clean; he’s had all his shots.”

But although Matt doesn’t have a lady in his life right now, he’s open to dating and is already taking action to meet that special someone.

“I’m on Tinder,” he told his dad. “This is unnecessary.”

“Tinder’s bull—-. You gotta do this,” Ray said with a laugh. “You’ve got a car, you’ve still got a car. What else can we say? Jimmy Kimmel is his uncle, so you can get tickets whenever you want.”

But just as Matt told his dad he didn’t need him to say anything more, Ray made one last attempt to help his son by asking production to put his phone number on the screen.

“His mother needs grandchildren,” Ray told Kimmel. “I’m running out of stuff to say to her.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weeknights (11:35 p.m. ET) on ABC.