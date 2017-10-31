Rashad Jennings is showcasing his acting — and lifting — skills.

This Thursday, the season 24 Dancing with the Stars champion will return to the TV screen for his guest-starring role as Nicole Richie‘s on-camera fiancé, suspended NFL player Carvell, on NBC’s Great News.

In a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek at the episode, Carvell makes a visit with Richie’s Portia Scott-Griffith to the MMN newsroom, where he lifts Greg Walsh (Adam Campbell) 100 times in front of the onlooking staff.

“I’m sorry, who is this?” Katie Wendelson (Briga Heelan) inquires as she enters the office.

“My fiancé, Carvell,” explains Portia. “He got suspended from the NFL for deflating footballs and then refilling them with helium.”

“They can never prove I did it because the ball’s still in outer space,” says Carvell.

“So you guys are like a real, A-list power couple, huh?” Katie says with a smile.

In the upcoming episode, Carvell gets to meet Portia’s co-anchor Chuck (John Michael Higgins), and the two unexpectedly bond. To prepare for his guest role— which could potentially expand beyond the sixth episode of the comedy — the NFL free agent hired an acting coach.

“One thing that [my acting coach] said popped out majorly to me. … She said, ‘These words are on paper and there’s a million ways to say the word hello.’ And then I started thinking about it: Yeah, this is kind of like poetry to me. Writing poetry is fun and it just depends on how you say it and how you feel,” Jennings, 32, shares.

He adds: “For me, this character, when I first read it on paper, I had this idea that he was like a jock, like sticking his finger in his ear type, not smart type of person. But as I read it over and over and over, I felt like I could make him more of a lovable guy. Then I started [to make him] more of a kind, innocent person that loves life, that absolutely loves his fiancé and loves a good time. He does stupid things, but he’s innocent with it. And that’s what I kind of wanted to make that person. When I read the words on the paper, that’s what I started to believe he was.”

“It’s different from myself,” he says with a laugh. “I’m not playing me.”

Looking to the future, Jennings hopes that his guest-starring role on Great News is just scratching the surface of his on-screen career.

“I really want to get involved in acting and film,” says Jennings, who will be making a return to the DWTS ballroom on Monday evening for the reality dance competition’s Trio Week. “Especially romantic comedies — I really think that’s my outlet.”

Great News airs Thursdays (9:30 p.m. ET) on NBC.