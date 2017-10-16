DWTS Champ Rashad Jennings Stops by the Newsroom as Nicole Richie's On-Screen Fiancé in Great News First Look

Rashad Jennings has touched down in the MMN newsroom.

The NFL free agent, who last played for the New York Giants (and won the latest season of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars), will guest-star on the sixth episode of NBC’s Great News as Portia’s (Nicole Richie) fiancé, Carvell.

EW has an exclusive first look below at Jennings’ appearance:

In the episode, which airs Nov. 2, Carvell gets to meet Portia’s co-anchor Chuck (John Michael Higgins), and the two unexpectedly bond. But while things are looking up in the newsroom itself, things get a little twisted outside of it: When Katie (Briga Heelan) goes on a reporting assignment with fellow journalist Jeremy (guest star Reid Scott), a suspicious Carol (Andrea Martin) forces Greg (Adam Campbell) to accompany her and observe the younger Wendelson’s behavior. After all, a little light stalking is Carol‘s version of on-the-ground reporting.

“Even though a few networks let the cat out of the bag, its still “Great News” to me… Guess who’s starring in a sitcom on @NBC? #ShadTheThespian,” Jennings captioned the same image shared to Instagram Monday.

Great News airs Thursdays (9:30 p.m. ET) on NBC.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com