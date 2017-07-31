Ramona Singer Spills the Secret to Her New Romance: ‘He Makes Me Calmer’

Ramona Singer has officially moved on.

The Real Housewives of New York City star showed off her new man at Jill Zarin’s 5th Annual Luxury Luncheon in the Hamptons on Saturday telling PEOPLE she’s “happier than ever.”

Looking sun-kissed and relaxed in a billowy white, shoulder-baring long-sleeved shirt and showing off her toned, tanned legs in white short shorts and high-heeled sandals, the RHONY star gushed over her handsome beau.

“He treats me so well!” Singer said as her new boyfriend put his arm around her protectively.

“He’s a really sweet guy,” she said. “He makes me softer. He makes me calmer.”

But when asked for his name, Singer stayed mum, saying she wanted to keep his identity a secret for now to keep their budding relationship private for as long as possible.

After a tumultuous divorce from Mario Singer, her husband of more than 20 years, Singer says she is happy she found love again.

“My ex was a great husband and father for many years,” she says. “But life continues. I’m happy now.”

Not surprisingly for those who are familiar with Singer’s flirtatious ways, she met her new beau while he was on a blind date. “I was out with a bunch of girls including [RHONY costar Sonja Morgan] and he came over to the bar to buy a drink,” she told PEOPLE exclusively. “He saw me and we just hit it off and we’ve been dating ever since!”

Her mystery man, sources tell PEOPLE, is a successful New York City businessman.

Singer, who is an accomplished businesswoman in her own right, admits she is slowing down career wise now that she is 60.

“You’ve got to stop and smell the roses,” she says. “I’m at a point in my life where I want to have fun!”

Helping a Fellow Housewife in Need

On Saturday, Singer and her beau joined a host of other Bravo stars who came out to support Zarin and her husband, Bobby Zarin, who is battling thyroid cancer.

On Thursday, Zarin revealed to PEOPLE exclusively that Bobby was recovering from a recent procedure at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City after his cancer took an unexpected turn last week.

The luncheon raised money for the International Thyroid Oncology Group, which is seeking cutting edge treatments for advanced thyroid cancer.

Joining Singer at the lavish Hamptons event were RHONY stars Luann D’Agostino and Tinsley Mortimer as well as former RHONY stars Kelly Bensimon and Cindy Barshop.

Housewives from afar included Gizelle Bryant from Real Housewives of Potomac, Marysol Patton of Real Housewives of Miami, Kathy and Rich Wakile of Real Housewives of New Jersey, and Pettifleur Berenger of Real Housewives of Melbourne. Bachelor in Paradise‘s Vinny Ventiera also came to the party.

Singer surprised many partygoers when she showed up, since she and Zarin are known for famously feuding for years.

But they put past grievances behind them now that Bobby is in the hospital fighting for his life.

When Singer found out from mutual friends that Bobby was in the hospital, she called Jill and said she would come meet her for coffee at the hospital and do anything she could to help.

“What she did was so real for me,” says Jill, 53. “I’ll never have a relationship with her the way I did before. That’s so far gone. It will never happen again. I will always give her the benefit of the doubt and forgive her.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.