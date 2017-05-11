RHONY's Ramona Singer Confronts 'Wild Dog' Bethenny Frankel After Big Blowout: 'You Can Dish It Out But Can't Take It'

Ramona Singer and Bethenny Frankel’s friendship only grew further apart on Wednesday’s all-new Real Housewives of New York City — despite Singer’s best attempts to fix it.

The two opinionated New York City Housewives have been at odds on the hit Bravo reality show after Singer asked if Frankel’s 6-year-old daughter had heard about her mother’s naked film past.

“I know stuff has resurfaced from your past,” Singer, 60, told Frankel on the April 18 episode. “You’re in the press now being naked and doing soft-porn. Has anybody approached your daughter? Have you explained to her the situation? Kids talk, they’re very sophisticated!”

Frankel looked puzzled and first tried to laugh off the 1994 low-budget horror film (titled Hollywood Hills, 90028). But as Singer continued pressing, the 46-year-old Skinnygirl maven got pissed — eventually storming away from the table.

“If someone said, ‘What about that movie with your boobs hanging out?’ — I would have laughed, I would have joked about it,” Frankel confessed to viewers. “But Ramona attempting to embarrass me through my daughter whose in first grade is even low for Ramona.”

“Ramona loves to have something on someone and then to bring it up,” she said later. “Trying to ‘gotcha’ with my daughter in the same paragraph was disgusting. She’s a bad person. … There will be no ‘I adore you’ apology. I don’t want to hear it.”

Since then, Frankel’s kept her distance — skipping Singer’s surprise 60th birthday party. On Wednesday, Singer explained how upset that made her.

“It makes me realize that Bethenny is an island,” she told Housewife Dorinda Medley. “Bethenny isn’t a true friend. Because a true friend would show up.

Just because she may have felt Frankel was an “island” didn’t mean Singer wasn’t going to try to build a bridge to it. While out for drinks with the rest of the cast, she pulled Frankel aside to talk — taking on a calmer, more polite approach to the topic.

“With your friend, like your girlfriends — you know we all have situations in our life that are good? But when someone has a bad time in their life, do you like to be there for them? If you’re going through something difficult, do you like them to be there for you?” she asked Frankel.

The tactic didn’t work in Singer’s favor.

“I don’t like the way you’re speaking to me now,” Frankel told her. “I’m telling you I don’t want to be schooled by you right now and I don’t like the way you’re speaking to me.”

Singer was confused. “What does that mean?” she said, launching into Frankel. “You know what? You’re like really weird. You’re like really strange. Because when I spoke to you at the dinner it was out of concern. And you acted very hostile. And I was very shocked. You could have very simply said, ‘You know what Ramona, everything is fine.’ You can’t even have a conversation! What is wrong with you?”

“I’m speaking very calmly,” Singer continued. “You can dish it out but can’t take it. You have a double standard. You dish it out to everyone else. Everyone else. And I ask you a simple question and you can’t answer it?”

But Frankel remained a broken record, telling Singer, “I don’t like the way you’re speaking to me and for that reason, I apologize, I’m going to exit. The fact that you think [you’re speaking very normally] means you might not be very self-aware.”

The cast mates exchanged a few tense words — Singer accusing Frankel of not being there for her divorce despite the fact that she was there “every day” when Frankel was sick.

It didn’t stop Frankel from leaving though. “I hate the words ‘I don’t care,’ but there’s really nothing to say,” she told Carole Radziwill of her friendship with Singer.

She may not having anything more to say, but Singer sure did.

“Bethenny is like a wild dog sometimes with her her mouth,” she said, brushing off the “Singer Stinger” nickname she’s earned over her nine seasons on the show. “I don’t have a stinger … I have the biggest heart in the world, and if you’re my friend, I’d do anything. I’m pissed off. I’m pissed off.”

“This has never really happened to me in my whole life, with any friend I’ve ever had ever, ever, ever,” she told viewers. “At this point, I don’t feel anything because you can’t feel something bad when someone’s acting like a nut. This is all her, not me.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.