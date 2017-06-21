Ramona Singer: I Regret My RHONY Blowup with Bethenny Frankel

Following her alcohol-fueled argument with Bethenny Frankel at Dorinda Medley’s Berkshires house on Real Housewives of New York City, Ramona Singer is publicly apologizing for what transpired earlier this month.

“I regret all the drama,” Singer, 60, tells PEOPLE of the trip, which ended with her allegedly causing thousands of dollars in damage to a guest room after calling on-again, off-again friend and Skinnygirl mogul Frankel a “bitch.”

“If I could take it all back, I wish I could have walked away and turned and left the room when the fight started,” Singer continues. “When a mature person feels like that, they walk away.”

Based on the photos shown by Medley during the June 7 episode, Singer caused extensive damage to the 52-year old’s guesthouse by removing temporary light fixtures off the wall and taking portions of the wall’s paint job with them.

“When I walked into that room and saw what she did, I wanted to cry,” a tearful Medley explained in the episode. “It was not even about the paint work. It’s like, this is my home — I love my home. Enough has been taken from me, now you’re going to do this to my home?”

Medley continued, “I don’t even get so much as an acknowledgment. She left, bed unmade, same old thing as if all’s well. Nothing. I mean, what does that say about our friendship. Does Ramona just treat me like this or does she treat all our friends like this?”

The two attempted to reconcile in the episode, and though Singer avoided confrontation at the time, she has since publicly apologized to Medley on Jenny McCarthy’s SiriusXM show.

“I wish I had handled that moment differently. Even when I watched it, I was taken aback by my actions and I feel terrible about,” Singer admitted. “I wear my friendships like a badge of honor and in that moment, I felt like she was trying to strip me of my badge and I lost it.”

The reality star also added in Thursday’s radio appearance that production had paid for the damages to Medley’s house.

“The production company has a huge insurance policy,” Singer said. “She got a free paint job. Of course it’s upsetting because no one wants to have their house damaged. But the good news is production fixed it, they paid for it, and the entire room got fixed like new.”

Despite the repairs, sources say Medley is still hurt about the encounter.

“Dorinda is still not happy with her still, but they have to work together,” an insider told PEOPLE. “They are still pleasant to each other, but you don’t forget after disrespecting a home like that.”

Meanwhile, a show source says the rift with Frankel, 46, will eventually heal: “The repercussions from the fight carry on for another eight episodes, but things finally do get better between the two of them.”

And while Singer has yet to make clear amends with Frankel, she tells PEOPLE that she would like to get past this “hurtful” experience.

“It’s the worst drama I’ve ever gone through with a friend ever,” she says. “We have been through a lot over the years and we came out stronger and better on the other side so I want us to be able to move on this and get to a better place.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.

—With DAVE QUINN & JOELLE GOLDSTEIN