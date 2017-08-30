Ramona Singer Fires Back at Bethenny Frankel After the Skinnygirl Founder Says ‘You Can’t Be Happy for Other People’

It appears Bethenny Frankel and Ramona Singer‘s pact to stop making “nasty” attacks towards each other has fizzled.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip from part three of the Real Housewives of New York City reunion, which airs Wednesday, the RHONY stars go head-to-head to discuss their season 9 feud that included Singer bringing up Frankel’s naked film past in the context of her 6-year-old daughter Bryn.

“Shouldn’t you allow Ramona to apologize for her outbursts this year?” host Andy Cohen repeated a fan-submitted question for Frankel, who replied: “If it ended there, yeah.”

Costar Luann D’Agostino chimed in to defend the Skinnygirl founder, 46, saying, “You know the difference? Children. You do not go after anyone’s children.”

Though the 60-year-old denied going after Bryn intentionally (and attempted to apologize many times), the Singer Stinger could not be tamed when asked if she “resents Bethenny’s success.”

“I’m proud of Bethenny’s success. I mean I was self-made by the time I was 30. She was self-made by the time she was 37,” Singer said as Frankel rolled her eyes. “I feel there’s a lot of mirror images to us even though she doesn’t see it. We’re both strong, opinionated women. I mean, I respect her utmost.”

And the Shark Tank advisor was not going to stand down as she had a few biting words of her own.

“Ramona’s sold, you know, a couple of handfuls of bottles of wine in the last couple years and she has no right to criticize what I’ve done, particularly after her behavior that has been continuing for a decade,” Frankel said in response.

“And I will review: the Brooklyn Bridge, the dresses, the comment about the wine, the comment about it not being my trip. … You can’t be happy for other people. And it shows in your face. It’s like seething and I don’t use the word jealousy because I don’t think people are jealous,” she added.

On the topic of jealousy, Singer called out Frankel for not being “genuinely happy” during this latest season of RHONY.

“When you’re not genuinely happy, you look for other people and other things. I am genuinely happy,” she said as D’Agostino retorted: “The point Ramona is to learn from the mistakes and past behavior because that’s what makes you a better human being.”

The Real Housewives of New York City reunion part three airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.