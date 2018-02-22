Rachel Lindsay Insists She's Not 'Bitter' About Ex Dean Unglert Dating Lesley Murphy

Rachel Lindsay is speaking up for herself.

The season 13 Bachelorette appeared on Tuesday night’s episode of Bachelor Winter Games to judge a kissing competition alongside season 12 Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher and current Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. Amongst the couples competing was Lindsay’s ex Dean Unglert — who made it to hometowns on her season of The Bachelorette last year — and his love interest, Bachelor alum Lesley Murphy.

After the couples had time to discuss (and practice) their kissing strategies, Unglert, 26, and Murphy, 30, kicked off the contest for the judges. While the pair had undeniable chemistry as one of the strongest couples in the house, Lindsay, 32, wasn’t convinced by their playful routine, which included a flip — and questioned Unglert’s maturity.

“When you started off, you lost me,” she told the couple. “Dance moves, dance contest, I didn’t know what we were judging. Like, I don’t know if the goal was to distract us before, because you succeeded in that.”

During a discussion with her fellow judges, Lindsay said Unglert and Murphy were in “last place” for her.

“I’m going to lead with awkward,” she said of their kiss. “It was very juvenile. It was so forced.”

Rachel Lindsay (inset), Lesley Murphy and Dean Unglert ABC. Inset: Gary Gershoff/WireImage

After the episode, Lindsay was flooded with comments on Twitter, with many fans calling her criticism of the couple “petty” and suggesting she wasn’t over her relationship with Unglert. The reality star later addressed the situation with a series of videos on her Instagram story Wednesday.

Petty, mean and bitter — Tatiana Reeves (@tiareeves_tia) February 22, 2018

@TheRachLindsay why you gotta be so jealous of Dean and Lesley? You came off as a major brat — Wyatt (@Wyguymerrill) February 22, 2018

“Okay, so usually I don’t do this, but I’ve got to say something on this one,” she began. “So last night, the Winter Games was on, and I had so much fun filming with Arie and JoJo. Like, we had a blast. And as you know, Arie, myself and JoJo were asked to come to the Winter Games to judge a kissing contest. But now, I woke up this morning and people are all up in my comments, coming for me on social media, for how I judged the kissing contest.”

“Before the show even aired, I already said that one of us was the Randy [Jackson], one of us was the Paula [Abdul], and one of us was the Simon [Cowell] — but the way y’all have come after on me on social media?” she continued. “All of a sudden now I’m bitter, sad, petty, a hater, I’m lame, I’m jealous, you’re questioning my relationship with [fiancé] Bryan [Abasolo] — all because I judged a contest. Like, it was a show. This was a show, it was for show, and I guess I just can’t get over how people are questioning my character as if I did the same to people on the show.”

“I didn’t attack anyone personally, I didn’t attack anyone’s character, I didn’t judge anyone personally — I only judged kissing,” she insisted. “It was supposed to be something new and different and I wanted an experience I had never done before. But like, y’all took it to a whole other level, and honestly, that’s just sad.”

One person who’s not convinced? Murphy, who made her feelings about Lindsay’s criticism very clear on Twitter.

Eh. Her loss my gain 🙂 — Lesley Murphy (@LesleyMurph) February 21, 2018

She’s just drinkin that haterade. Her loss, what can I say 😉 — Lesley Murphy (@LesleyMurph) February 21, 2018

“Last place my a—,” she wrote. “Her loss, my gain.”

“She’s just drinkin that haterade,” she added. “Her loss, what can I say ;)”

The Bachelor Winter Games finale airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, followed by a one-hour World Tell All special at 10 p.m.