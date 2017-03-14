A Bachelor Nation First! New Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay Meets a Few of Her Suitors on After the Final Rose

Rachel Lindsay has officially taken the reins as the new Bachelorette!

On Monday evening’s After the Final Rose episode, host Chris Harrison revealed a Bachelor Nation first: Lindsay would begin her journey on the live stage.

“I am ready. I was a little skeptical before — I think everyone saw that. … But to go through what I went through and to turn that over and become a believer, I’m so ready to get my season started and so ready for my own opportunity,” Lindsay told Harrison in her sit-down interview.

But little did she know that her road to find love as the star of the ABC reality series would begin so soon.

“I thought about how nervous I’m going to be. I’ve thought about how much my feet are going to hurt standing in those heels,” Lindsay said about being nervous for the first night of the show. “But I’m excited to meet the guys. And nervous.”

To the disbelief of the 31-year-old attorney, Harrison revealed that the “epic surprise” would be for the Bachelor alum herself.

“What you don’t know is that The Bachelorette starts right now,” Harrison announced as he welcomed some of her suitors to the stage. “We couldn’t take you to the mansion, so I brought the mansion to you.”

Added Harrison: “You’re about to meet a few of the guys that will be vying your heart.”

As Lindsay stood on the stage, she met four new contestants who brought their own unique flair to the first introduction, including tickets to Vegas, a kiss on the hand, and a continual hugger.

Though Linday was admittedly “so excited” for her upcoming season after meeting the four men, she isn’t ready to say that she’s met “the One” yet.

“I don’t want to jump the gun,” she added with a laugh.