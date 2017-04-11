WATCH: Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay's First Promo for New Season

Just six more weeks until Bachelor Nation can enjoy Rachel Lindsay‘s season of The Bachelorette!

During Monday’s episode of Dancing with the Stars, fans were teased with the first promo from the 13th season of ABC’s dating competition, though the newly-released clip was primarily using video from Lindsay’s time on Nick Viall‘s season of The Bachelor.

With background vocals provided by Fifth Harmony‘s “That’s My Girl,” the commercial gives a background history of the 31-year-old Dallas attorney’s Bachelor journey thus far, including the After the Rose special when she met four contestants who brought their own unique flair to the first introduction.

In March, fans saw the first photos of Lindsay as the rose-giver when the show’s producer, Mike Fleiss, live-tweeted night one of filming. In one of Fleiss’ photos, Lindsay wore a sleeveless white patterned gown for what appeared to be her first meeting with the gentlemen at the doorway of the 7,500-square-foot Bachelor mansion in Agoura Hills, California. Also in the photo was host Chris Harrison.

In February, Lindsay exclusively told PEOPLE that she’s “at a stage in life where I’m ready for a family, I’m ready to get married.” Adding, “I want a guy who is not afraid of that. I’ve come across that in my past.”

Most recently, Lindsay’s Bachelorette predecessor JoJo Fletcher shared some sage advice for what to expect when finding love.

“[Rachel]’s so smart that she’ll probably not have a tough time overthinking,” Fletcher told PEOPLE. “So I think I would just tell her not to overthink every situation and at the end of this whole thing, whatever happens she needs to go with your first instinct or whatever thought you keep coming back to. And it’s tough, try not to overthink, really trust yourself, and stay that smart, confident woman that you are. Don’t make these men make you feel any different.”

The Bachelorette premieres May 22 on ABC.