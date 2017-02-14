ABC Makes Rachel Lindsay First Black Bachelorette

This article originally appeared on EW.com.

History has been made… at least in Bachelor Nation.

After many mysterious tweets from Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss about a “historic announcement” coming soon, EW has learned from someone close to the show that the Bachelor franchise has cast its first black lead.

Although it’s a bit of a spoiler for the current season of The Bachelor, Rachel Lindsay — who’s currently still trying to win over Nick Viall’s heart on the show — is the next Bachelorette. The news will be announced during Monday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Lindsay, a lawyer from Dallas, Texas made a splash during Nick’s season when she received the first impression rose. And we’d tell you how she left the show, except we’re not really sure, but at this point, we know she’s made it to at least the final six.